Black Desert Console Players Receive New Dosa Class Today

Pearl Abyss has launched a new update for the console version of Black Desert, as players can now fight with the new Dosa class

Article Summary Black Desert console update unveils Dosa class with thrilling abilities and epic combat skills.

Players can harness the power of the Sangdo School and summon spectral warriors in epic battles.

Season++ and exciting events offer huge rewards, including a +1,000% EXP boost for rapid progression.

Participate in Dosa-themed challenges, artwork contests, and seasonal adventures for exclusive rewards.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update into the console version of Black Desert today, bringing the Dosa class to both platforms, along with some events. The character has been available for a short time in the PC version of the game as part of the latest expansion, so this is basically console players' chance to jump in and fight with one of the cooler characters we've enjoyed seeing. The team also has a number of limited-time events on the way, which we have for you below as part of the dev notes for the update.

Black Desert Console – Dosa Class

Dosa emerges from the mist to dominate the battlefield with unparalleled precision. He strikes fear into his enemies by calling forth a legion of warriors from the clouds and summoning spectral archers and spearmen imbued with dark and light energies. Dosa's smoke pipe blankets the battlefield in a dense fog, disorienting foes and providing the perfect cover to deliver lethal strikes with his blade. He can harness the full power of the Sangdo School with these signature abilities:

Autumnal Blitz: Gather luminous energy to summon cloud warriors who rapidly fire burning arrows while darting between the clouds.

Gather luminous energy to summon cloud warriors who rapidly fire burning arrows while darting between the clouds. Cloud General: Summon the foreboding cloud general for a helping, hulking hand in battle.

Summon the foreboding cloud general for a helping, hulking hand in battle. Taeguk: Harmoniously blend umbral and luminous energies to unleash your most potent Do art.

Harmoniously blend umbral and luminous energies to unleash your most potent Do art. Summer Breeze: Wrap luminous energy around your sword to summon cloud warriors who attack in all directions.

Wrap luminous energy around your sword to summon cloud warriors who attack in all directions. Winter Squall: Gather umbral energy to summon warriors of fog who fire icy-cold arrows.

Gather umbral energy to summon warriors of fog who fire icy-cold arrows. Virga Shaft: Unleash a killer counter by deflecting an enemy blow, then rush forward with a strike as fast as the wind.

New Events

Starting Wednesday, October 2, players can participate in a series of special events featuring exclusive, limited-time rewards. Level up your new Dosa, enhance your mystical weapons, display your creativity, or embark on exciting seasonal adventures with the following events:

Season++ and Season Character Creation (Wednesday, Oct 2 – Thursday, Nov 14): Explore the new Season++ servers with an additional Season Character Creation Coupon! Players can take advantage of Season++ benefits, allowing for accelerated growth of the Dosa class and a remarkable +1,000% boost to combat EXP, enabling you to level up 10 times faster.

Explore the new Season++ servers with an additional Season Character Creation Coupon! Players can take advantage of Season++ benefits, allowing for accelerated growth of the Dosa class and a remarkable +1,000% boost to combat EXP, enabling you to level up 10 times faster. Dosa Level Up Challenge (Wednesday, Oct 2 – Thursday, Nov 28): Earn growth support items and powerful boosts like the "Scroll of Sangdo Arts" for reaching key levels with Dosa.

Earn growth support items and powerful boosts like the "Scroll of Sangdo Arts" for reaching key levels with Dosa. Restore the Light Event (Wednesday, Oct 2 – Thursday, Oct 31): Enhance the "Tarnished Sword" with "Light Aura" to unlock personal and server-wide rewards.

Enhance the "Tarnished Sword" with "Light Aura" to unlock personal and server-wide rewards. Dosa Artwork/Screenshot Event (Wednesday, Oct 2 – Thursday, Oct 31): Feature your Dosa-themed art on our social media and receive valuable in-game items.

