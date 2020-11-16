Electronic Arts Launches New Website Focused On Parental Controls

Electronic Arts have launched a new website this past week for parents and players focused on parental controls in gaming. The concept of having parental controls in gaming isn't new, it's been around for a long time now and tends to go hand-in-hand with the ESRB as a guide. You kind of know when you see Grand Theft Auto V on the shelf with an M rating on the front, it's going to have content you may or may not want to let your kids check out. But ultimately, it's kind of up to you, we don't know your kids, we don't live with you. You end up making your own parenting decisions as to what comes into your home. This new website from Electronic Arts is designed to give you more options for accessibility to know exactly what's going on.

A look around the site shows you how to take advantage of the controls on multiple platforms, including all three consoles, Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Apple, Google Play, and more. There's also a small lesson in there about understanding how controls work and how to take advantage of everything at your fingertips. The goal, according to the company, is to "give players and their parents/guardians simple solutions and resources to make informed decisions about play. By understanding how their children play, parents will be able to help encourage positive play behaviors in their children while paving the way for fun." There's also info on the ESRB system for those who have never bothered to learn anything about it or what the ratings actually stand for when it comes to content. It's an interesting resource the company is putting in people's hands, but the big question is whether or not they'll use it.