Elsie Releases Brand New Demo For Steam With Latest Trailer

You can check out a new demo for the upcoming action-adventure game Elise, along with the latest trailer showing off more of the title.

Indie game developer Knight Shift Games, along with publishers Playtonic Friends and The Completionist, has released a brand-new demo for their game Elsie. The game has been teased off-and-on for the past couple of months, with a lot of hype coming out about it over the Summer. Now you have a chance to see what people are talking about as the demo will give you a few playable levels and features for you to experience. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer down at the bottom, as the demo is available right now on PC via Steam.

"Elsie is a technicolor, hyperkinetic, rogue-like action-platformer filled with procedurally generated levels, an army of robots to blast through, and a wide scope of items and weaponry to make each run as unique as possible. Master countless magitek weapons and abilities in order to survive. Experience the evolution of classic run and gun gameplay tightly tuned into a bullet hell ballet. Dash, dive, and shoot across stages full or dynamic enemies whilst performing perfectly timed precision parrying. With each new run, delve into the ever-shifting domains across Planet Ekis's gorgeous neon-drenched pixelated biomes."

"Each environment has its own set of challenges with unique enemies to overcome as you learn attack patterns and weaknesses. Embrace the chaos of continually changing opportunities, making decisions about character upgrades, skills, and weapons that will drastically change the feel of each run. Experiment with different playstyles and create synergies for devastating potential. Joining Elsie's battle is Andru, a melee-based character with unique augments, weapons, and abilities that open up a slew of gameplay possibilities."

Adrenaline pumping platforming with a unique parry system.

Procedurally generated runs through neon-drenched pixel stages.

Endless synergies with dozens of weapons, skills, and augments.

Tons of replayability with hours of content and daily challenges.

