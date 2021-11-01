Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Guide: How to Beat "Piccolo Vs. Android 20"

Last month, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch. This semi-open world game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can look forward to a complete review as well as gameplay guides to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This time, we're answering one of the main questions that players have about the thirtd portion of the game. How do you beat the "Piccolo vs. Android 20" battle at the beginning of the Android Saga?

Pre-battle tips:

Before battles in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there are a few things you want to do. First of all, you want to ensure that you have all of your best moves unlocked and upgraded in your Skill Tree. Pull up the menu, select "Characters," and choose Piccolo. Here, you can access your Skill Tree and use your Z Orbs to upgrade attacks. If you haven't done this already, you will likely have many ways to power up Piccolo, as he has been playable for some time.

Also, you can then go over to your Attack Palette and register your attacks in the buttons that feel best to you. Then, you can head over to the "Items" section and customize your Item Palette so that you can access healing items during your battle. Also note that you can add and upgrade attacks to Piccolo and other characters by training at those blue glowing spots.

Finally, right before you head into battle, boost your stats by eating a meal.

Strategy for the Piccolo vs. Android 20 battle

This is going to be a battle with a feature that has yet to be seen in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot up to this point. Completing this battle will actually prepare you for later instances of foes like this, with Yakon in the Buu Saga being the big example. Android 20 is able to absorb energy. When Android 20 has his absorption mode on, which is when he has a sort of swirling, black and white aura, he will take any ki attack that you send his way to replenish his health. Of course, the obvious move here is to not shoot any ki his way. However, don't be afraid to melee. He is going to be susceptible to all kinds of melee here, so pretty much light his ass up with punches, kicks, all that. Spam him!

"Photon Wave" is 20's main attack, and this is one to dodge. Now, when you do dodge, use this time to hit Android 20 with a ki attack. Demon Flash Strike, Special Beam Cannon, whatever works. As long as you are on the side of 20 while he is still completing the Photon Wave attack, he will not absorb your ki and you will damage him.

"Energy Drain" is a major problem in this battle. If he's close enough to you, this attack is unavoidable as it has its own cut scene. The cut scene comes in two parts: the introduction of the attack and the actual drain. You can only protect yourself from this directly after the first cut scene, which is a zoom-in on Android 20. As soon as you see this and it cuts back to the gameplay, dodge all the way away from him, pulling far, far, far back. If you get far enough away, the attack will time out and he will not be able to get to the second cut scene where he actually drains you. Once his aura fades, the attack is over and he will be momentarily tired. Use this time to get back to him to inflict damage.

Best of luck taking down Android 20 in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This battle takes far more strategy than most in the game, so be sure to apply the above tips.