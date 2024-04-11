Posted in: Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: system shock

System Shock Adds New Woman Protagonist In Latest Update

The remake of System Shock now has a new update this week, bringing with it a new woman hacker for you to play as against SHODAN.

Article Summary System Shock's remake update introduces a new female hacker character.

Updated game includes HD visuals, reworked ending, and better interface.

Players can choose between a male or female-presenting protagonist.

Enhancements cover enemy AI, gamepad support, and Steam Deck optimization.

Nightdive Studios has released a new update for their remake of System Shock, as the game now has a woman protagonist you can play as. The team revealed the finer details on Steam as Version 1.2 is now live, giving ou a brand new hacker to play as when you return to Citadel station to face SHODAN. The update also comes with some new content and a number of new additions and fixes. We have the finer details for you below as it's now live.

System Shock Version 1.2

The System Shock remake combines the gameplay of the iconic original game with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and new sounds and music. Nightdive Studios worked closely with many of the members of the original System Shock team, including Terri Brosius, the original voice of one of gaming's most iconic villains, SHODAN.

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN's rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric sci-fi world.

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN herself.

A newly reworked ending that upgrades the final confrontation with SHODAN!

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist.

Enhanced mouse and keyboard Interface and improved support for gamepads.

Other Major Changes

Alpha Strain enemies have a new attack

Avian Mutant enemies have a new attack

Cyborg Diego has new movement options

Continued refining enemy AI and behaviors

Mission waypoints have been implemented for (Easy mission difficulty)

Better Gamepad handling and implementation

Major optimizations across the entire game — Steam Deck users rejoice!

Achievements are properly awarded when completing the requirements

Some first person Hacker animations have been corrected

General combat and speed balance adjustments across enemies and weapons

Credits added to the Title Screen

Improved quest logic behavior across several areas of the game

Players can now no longer save over the AutoSave, and the AutoSave will now only appear in the Load Game menu

Game Over screen can now be skipped

Recycle Station 'inventory' size has increased to 4×3 from 3×3 to allow recycling of bigger junk items. Scrapper rejoice!

The max payout from a Recycle Station is now 120 Credits

EMP stun duration has been reduced by 25%

SHODAN will lock the Research control room door if the player fires the Mining Laser at Earth

Detox patch now has a 25% protection bonus against environment hazards while active

Fix a soft lock that could occur when dying while interacting with a Surgery Machine

Items dropped inside of elevators should no longer disappear

Pathfinding performance improvements in Flight Deck and Groves

Fix a case where the player was able to clip through the world by loading games while crouched

Fix a case where plasma projectile FX would spawn every frame and wouldn't clean up properly, causing major frame drops

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!