Chansey Community Day Comes To Pokémon GO For Some Reason

You'll have a chance to catch the green and tan egg itself: Shiny Chansey. Chansey Community Day comes to Pokémon GO in February 2024.

Special Move for Evolving Chansey: Wild Charge with exclusive effects.

Enjoy event bonuses like 3× Candy, extra trades, and more.

Bonus Tier Four Raids: Extra Chansey post-event, chance of Shiny.

For some reason, Chansey is featured as Niantic's pick for Pokémon GO Community in February 2024. Let's take a look at what's going on with this monthly event.

Here are the full details for Chansey Community Day, the newly announced February 2024 feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, February 04, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, February 04, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Chansey will be this month's feature, which continues the trend of using Pokémon that have Baby forms in Eggs (Happiny) and evolved forms unlockable (Blissey). The antecedent of this was Togetic, which was an odd but interesting feature. Chansey has been a rare Pokémon for some time but features in events with relative frequency. It also already has a boosted Shiny rate, making it quite a common Shiny to have.

: Chansey will be this month's feature, which continues the trend of using Pokémon that have Baby forms in Eggs (Happiny) and evolved forms unlockable (Blissey). The antecedent of this was Togetic, which was an odd but interesting feature. Chansey has been a rare Pokémon for some time but features in events with relative frequency. It also already has a boosted Shiny rate, making it quite a common Shiny to have. Special moves : Evolving Chansey to Blissey will unlock the special Electric-type Charged Attack of Wild Charge: Trainer Battles: 100 power and guaranteed to decrease the User's Defense. Gym and raids: 90 power

: Evolving Chansey to Blissey will unlock the special Electric-type Charged Attack of Wild Charge: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Chansey, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Chansey, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Chansey Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Shiny Happiny boost: Niantic clarifies the Shiny rate of Happiny in Eggs as the Community Day rate, writing: "Happiny has a chance of hatching from 2 km Eggs obtained during February Community Day. Happiny that hatch from these Eggs will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as Chansey that appear during February Community Day."

Niantic clarifies the Shiny rate of Happiny in Eggs as the Community Day rate, writing: Event bonuses : 3× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Dartrix : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Chansey to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Chansey, additional Chansey will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!*" These Raids will be available from Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

: Niantic writes:

