Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals First-Ever God Rare

It's finally here. Bandai has revealed the first-ever Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare. This new level of rarity debuts in the upcoming Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods set, which is set to release in March 2022. Previously, we knew that the God Rare would be an Alternate Art version of one of the set's three Secret Rares. Previously, Secret Rares (their code being SCR) were the most difficult cards to pull, with only two SCRs appearing in an entire case of Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster boxes. We do not yet have information on the God Rare pull rates. We can confirm, though, that the card will be an Alternate Art version of the card that collectors and players alike have been hoping for. The God Rare of Realm of the Gods, and indeed the first-ever God Rare introduced into the hobby, is none other than SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power.

The God Rare was revealed in the fourth episode of DBSCG Direct, where the developers of Dragon Ball Super Card Game speak directly to the fanbase and reveal new products. In the video, despite the card saying just "SSB," the developers confirm that this is Super Saiyan Blue Evolved that Vegeta is using. In fact, this card recreates the moment that Vegeta used his controlled Final Explosion in the Tournament of Power. In the anime, this was a callback to when Vegeta sacrificed his life in an attempt to destroy Majin Buu. This time around, he was able to survive pulling off this intense move. The developers refer to the card as "a truly godlike piece of work" and "a total gold rush of a card" as even the circle is rendered in gold foil, unlike SCRs.

Now… let's just see if it's at all possible to pull.

