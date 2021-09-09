Bossa Studios Addresses Recent Surgeon Simulator 2 Issues

Bossa Studios has posted a brand new blog entry addressing the technical issues that have arisen in Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas. The developers have been working to make sure the game, as weird and broken as it feels sometimes when trying to do anything, actually operates a certain way so that regardless of how bad of a surgeon you are, there is a solution to win. So they've been addressing many of the high-profile issues that have come up with this version of the game. You can read a bit below or click the link above to read more detailed info.

Launching a live game often comes with a few teething problems, and whilst we've seen plenty of funny streams, screenshots and videos of people enjoying Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas, we're also aware of some issues a portion of players are facing. We've all reported bugs and technical issues safely stored in our backlog, but, for transparency, we wanted to list out the game issues that are being prioritised by the development team for the remainder of this week. These issues require a bit more work and attention than simply pushing out hotfixes, but here's what we're currently working on:

Long loading screens, authentication issues, black screen issues

Most of these issues are related to our server capacity, which has been consistently overwhelmed since the game's launch on Thursday due to high player demand. It's our first big game launch on so many simultaneous platforms as a studio, and it's been a learning curve for us. As soon as the server issues were identified, we began upscaling our capacity and are continuing to make improvements each day. Specific server improvements have been made for PC and Xbox to allow more players into the game, and we're monitoring this on a regular basis.

Multiplayer issues, party disconnections and friends appearing offline

Surgery is best enjoyed with friends, but a portion of players aren't actually able to team up with their friends to play Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas. This is tied to the server issues mentioned above, but the developers are looking into multiplayer specific solutions to get this resolved across all platforms ASAP.

Error pop-ups, voice / multiplayer ban messages

Don't worry, we haven't actually banned you. We're aware of players across the Windows Store experiencing pop-up messages saying that they're banned from multiplayer or communicating with other players. This is not the case and is in fact another known issue that we're continuing to investigate.