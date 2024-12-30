Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Empire Of The Ants, Tower Five

Empire Of The Ants Lays Out 2025 Content Roadmap

Empire Of The Ants has a plan for what's to come over the next calendar year, as the devs revealed a content roadmap for 2025

Article Summary Empire Of The Ants 2025 roadmap reveals new content, including co-op and PvP modes.

Online co-op with 2v2 and Horde Mode will be added in the Spring.

New units, powers, maps, and factions are slated for release.

Engage in strategic battles and alliances to conquer new territories.

Developer Tower Five and publisher Microids revealed what they have in store for Empire Of The Ants as they dropped a Content Roadmap for 2025. Some of the big highlights of it include online co-op being added in the Spring with 2v2 and Horde Mode, and a new PvP mode coming in the Summer. But a lot of the additions will be the additions of simple items such as new units, powers, maps, and factions. We have an image of the map below as we now wait to see when all of it will be implemented.

Empire of the Ants

Experience an immersive journey and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in a microscopic world of epic proportions. Exploration, strategy, combat skills, and alliances with local wildlife will be key to emerge victorious from the many challenges lying ahead. Become 103,683rd, the Ant Savior: lead your colony, rebuild a home, protect it, make it prosper, and conquer new territories through different seasons.

Take part in an epic adventure – Take the role of a brave ant through a third-person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.

Take the role of a brave ant through a third-person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration. A 3D real-time strategy game with progressive difficulty – The game offers an intuitive experience with tutorials for newcomers to learn RTS fundamentals while providing scalable difficulty and advanced mechanics for veteran players.

– The game offers an intuitive experience with tutorials for newcomers to learn RTS fundamentals while providing scalable difficulty and advanced mechanics for veteran players. Explore vast environments and meet the local wildlife – Empire of the Ants will invite players to sink their teeth into a photorealistic forest where they will meet and interact with other ants and forest dwellers throughout their journey.

– Empire of the Ants will invite players to sink their teeth into a photorealistic forest where they will meet and interact with other ants and forest dwellers throughout their journey. Immersive and photo-realistic – Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealism – just look at the plants and wildlife!

– Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealism – just look at the plants and wildlife! Narrative based on the seasons – The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons and affects wildlife attributes such as speed, resistance, buffs, and more.

– The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons and affects wildlife attributes such as speed, resistance, buffs, and more. Day and night environments – The maps in the game will also change depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn, and twilight).

