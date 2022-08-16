A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon VSTAR

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns and styles used on their holographic cards. Some styles lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a card type introduced this year with a pair of SWSH Black Star Promos with its first main series set appearance in February 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This is the Pokémon VSTAR.

VSTARs debuted with Leafeon and Glaceon SWSH Black Star Promos in special VSTAR Premium Collections. This card type can be compared to VMAX, in that it is a higher rarity than Pokémon-V which has etched, textured foil. Like VMAX, these cards appear in the main numbered set along with the standard commons, uncommons, rares, and Vs. Unlike VMAX, they do not depict Pokémon in their Dynamax or Gigantamax forms. Instead, they picture the Pokémon in its standard form with some glow on it, showing that it is hyper-powered.

All VSTAR also has the purple box under the main artwork. This card type is currently featured as a main Ultra Rare pull in Sword & Shield era sets. Many theorize that the card type will be retired in 2023 when the Pokémon TCG launches the Scarlet & Violet era, but we do not yet know that for a fact.

VSTARs were initially thought of as a VMAX replacement, but VMAXes have continued to appear in sets alongside VSTARs, though not as many appeared as in pre-VSTAR sets. Many believe that VSTARs came about because the final year of Sword & Shield shifted focus away from Galar in order to release sets themed to Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanic is not used.

Currently, VSTARs has appeared with three different foil styles. A standard VSTAR, a Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and a Gold VSTAR. Unlike VMAXes, VSTARs has not yet been seen with an Alternate Art (or Special Art) style of artwork. If such a card comes out, that'll be another episode of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG.