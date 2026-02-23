Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Announces New Shrouded Sky Update

Stand back, there's a hurricane coming through ARC Raiders, as the latest content update called Shrouded Sky arrives tomorrow

Article Summary Shrouded Sky update brings hurricanes as a new dynamic weather challenge to ARC Raiders battlegrounds.

Face two new ARC machines: the airborne, flame-spouting Firefly and the explosive, relentlessly chasing Comet.

Engage in the Weather Monitoring System Seasonal Project to earn unique rewards and Raider Tokens.

Unlock the Surgeon Raider Deck, new cosmetics, and expanded Dam Battlegrounds map with added quests.

Developer and publisher Embark Studios has a new update on the way for ARC Raiders, as the team revealed more about the Shrouded Sky update. This is basically an all-around massive update for the title, wrapped in a hurricane event, as they've added a little something new to almost every area except weapons. We have more details below fromt he team, and you can learn more in their latest blog, as the update goes live on February 24.

ARC Raiders – Shrouded Sky

Hurricanes arrive as a permanent rotating map condition across Blue Gate, Buried City, Spaceport and Dam Battlegrounds. Visibility fades, sound is swallowed by the wind, movement slows and shields steadily drain beneath relentless gusts and flying debris, turning every raid into a desperate fight against the storm. The Hurricane map condition introduces new gameplay challenges requiring players to adapt their strategies and tactics to survive.

Two New ARC Machines

Two new ARC machines stalk Raiders: Fireflies and Comets. The Firefly is a floating nightmare: an armored flying machine that screeches as it emits a jet of flame, which Raiders need to avoid in order to survive. The Comet is a spherical ARC machine bigger and badder than a Pop. It will lock on to the unsuspecting Raider, honking and relentlessly chasing them before detonating.

Monitoring Unstable Weather Conditions

During Shrouded Sky, players can participate in a new Seasonal Player Project – The Weather Monitoring System. Players need to investigate why hurricanes are taking place, and brave the storm to scavenge for items topside to build a Weather Monitoring system. The five-stage Project rewards Raiders with gameplay items, 250 Raider Tokens and the Anemometer Backpack Charm upon completion. The Weather Monitoring System Player Project will be available from Tuesday, February 24, to Tuesday, March 31, and will not be impacted by Expedition resets.

New Surgeon Raider Deck

Shrouded Sky introduces a third Raider Deck, available for free to all players who've purchased either edition of the game. The Surgeon Raider Deck will be permanently accessible to players without any time restrictions. The Deck includes new unlockable rewards such as Raider Tokens, cosmetic items, and more. It also features a surgeon-inspired Raider outfit in multiple color variants, along with a beard customization option and a backpack.

New Expedition Window Open

Adding a plethora of new features, the second Expedition window will start on Wednesday, February 25, one day after the update launch and closes on Sunday, March 1. Players will receive the following:

5 permanent Skill Points on top of those obtained during the previous Expedition window Players who did not receive the full 5 skill points during the first Expedition will be able to catch up during the second Expedition to receive a full 10 skill points

Additional Permanent Stash Space – Extra space which increases to a maximum of 24 extra spaces

Evolution of the Patchwork outfit – A new cosmetic that includes additional toggles and color variation

New Scrappy outfit

For this Expedition, the required Stash value for maximum rewards has been lowered to three million Coins (600k per Skill Point). The reward will still be five Skill Points for reaching the three million Stash value. This Expedition also introduces a new Skill Point catch up system for Raiders who couldn't amass enough Coins during the first Expedition.

Dam Battlegrounds Map Expansion

Dam Battlegrounds will be expanded, adding a new interior area to explore and a new set of quests.

