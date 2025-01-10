Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League

Call of Duty League's Minor I Tournament is Underway

Call of Duty League has officially launched the Minor I Tournament today, as teams will compete over the weekend in 2025's first event

Article Summary Call of Duty League kicks off 2025 with Minor I Tournament, streaming all weekend on YouTube.

New 2025 format includes online Minor Tournaments, each with a $20K prize pool and CDL points up for grabs.

Top teams from qualifiers, like Toronto Ultra and LA Thieves, earn a first-round bye in Minor I.

2025 season features four LAN Majors; CDL points crucial for playoffs seeding.

Activision Blizzard has kicked off the Call of Duty League Minor I Tournament today, as the event will run over the course of the weekend. This is the start of a new seasonal format that they have launched for 2025, and while the Minor I does have implications for what's to come, it is essentially the start of a bigger picture for the rest of the year. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube all weekend, with the finals happening on Sunday afternoon. We have the finer details of what the tournament is about below.

Minor I Tournament

Online Minor Tournaments are a new addition to the 2025 season, consisting of single elimination tournaments held over three days among the 12 Call of Duty teams. Each Minor Tournament will have a $20K winner-takes-all prize pool and CDL points at stake. First place will receive 30 CDL Points, 2nd place will receive 20 CDL Points, and 3rd/4th Place will receive 10 CDL points. These points will be used for Post Season seeding, which can make all the difference when it comes to the Postseason cutoff. After the first two weeks of Qualifiers in December, Toronto Ultra, Boston Breach, Carolina Royal Ravens and LA Thieves sit atop the standings earning a first round Bye in Minor I.

Call of Duty League 2025 Season

All 12 teams in the Call of Duty League will compete in four double-elimination Majors across the regular season in a hybrid LAN/online format. Each Major will be on LAN with a live audience in attendance. Teams' seeding into the Majors will be determined by head-to-head group play matches held online over the course of four or five qualifying weeks leading up to each Major. These qualifying weeks are crucial because at the end only the top eight seeds will be placed in the winners bracket during round 1, while seeds 9-12 will qualify for elimination bracket round 1 at the Major Tournament.

As before, teams will earn CDL Points for each match win throughout the season—with additional points distributed to teams based on their performance at Online Minor and LAN Major Tournaments. CDL Points totals will be critical, with teams fighting for their spot in the 2025 season standings and a shot at becoming one of eight teams to qualify for the 2025 Call of Duty League Playoffs.

