Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist Confirms Release Date

We have an official release date for Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist, as the game will arrive for PC and consoles next January

Article Summary Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist releases on January 22, 2025, for PC via Steam and all major consoles.

Explore the magical Land of Fumes, plagued by toxic Fumes and mad Homunculi in a dark fantasy 2D action RPG.

Play as Lilac, an Attuner, to save Homunculi, discover lost memories, and confront the kingdom's fall.

Journey through cities, labs, and more while battling enemies, purifying souls, and rallying companions.

Binary Haze Interactive, along with indie developers Adglobe and Live Wire, has confirmed a release date for Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist. The game has been slated for release on January 22, 2025, as it will drop onto PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom's development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters. You play as Lilac, an "Attuner" who possesses the power to save the Homunculi. Upon waking, you find yourself in a laboratory deep in the underground. There, you will become acquainted with the Homunculi closely involved in the kingdom's downfall. Together with the Homunculi, set out in search of your lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes. Follow the journey of destruction and rebirth in a post-apocalyptic world, decades after the disastrous Rain of Death.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist is a dark fantasy 2D side-scrolling action RPG where you venture through the desolate Land of Fumes trying to save both humans and Homunculi. At the forefront of magical and mechanical development, the kingdom is comprised of a hierarchical societal structure. Here, you'll come across abandoned cities, discover laboratories oozing with heinous mysteries, a grand Sorcerer's Academy, colossal factories, and much more. The hauntingly beautiful yet gruesome world of Ender Magnolia will unfold before you. Journey with Homunculi and help those who have lost their minds to the Fumes. Fight fearsome, powerful enemies, purify their souls, and rally your companions. Who will you save at the end of your quest — humans or Homunculi?

