Endless Dungeon Shows Off The Game's First Hero With Zed

SEGA and Amplitude Studios have released the first hero trailer for their upcoming game Endless Dungeon as we're introduced to Zed. The character's real name is Zedoé Kovlava, but she goes both by Zed for short and by her alias "Headbanger" to everyone else. The character loves metal music and building artillery, which made her the perfect character to start the cast introductions as we learn more about this group of characters shipwrecked on a space station. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for the company to give us an indication of when this will be released.

Endless Dungeon is a Rogue-lite Tactical Action game, set in the award-winning but often lethal Endless universe. Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again. Well, your ship is dead as a doornail and you're stuck on some spatial station that went to the dogs back before they knew how to bark. There's some folks been marooned here for decades, full of tall tales about what is and isn't; stories about how you might get out – or how you might be stuck here pretty much forever… It's all on you to figure out what's happenin', team up with some other castaways, and survive a brand spanking new story in the Endless universe.

You'd best check your gear and tighten your belt, because behind every door you open is a room that is nasty, new and different. But if you've got the right turrets, and got the right iron for the right target, and you use your special talents to hold off the monsters tryin' to chew your crystal, well, you might just live… to open the next door. Round up your posse from a roster of "heroes" (that's stretching the term) from all over the galaxy. Every one of these explorers, treasure hunters, and outlaws has their own tale to spin and their own… peculiarities. So head to the Saloon, equip your squad of three, and see if you can get to the core of the station in one more or less contiguous piece.