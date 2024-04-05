Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles

Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles Reveals New Content Roadmap

Wired Productions revealed what they have in store for Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles. as they show off the game's 2024 roadmap.

Article Summary New content updates planned for Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles throughout 2024.

April update to introduce new captains, events, and spoils from combat.

May to deliver Naval Command update with new task force and Carrier Ships.

Tomas starts on final Falconeer Chronicles iteration, Project Ancient Waves.

Wired Productions has revealed a new content roadmap this morning for Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles, as they lay out what's coming over the next year. Some of the big additions on the way include a major update in April that will bring in new captains, new events, and three new spoils from combat and world events. In May, players will see a Naval Command update that brings in a new task force for the seas, as well as several new Carrier Ships and events. Over the course of 2024, we'll also be given new architecture, a new mod and workshop support for Steam, faction expansions, and a Mad Lector. YOu can read more about it from the dev note below as well as a the graphic, as we wait to see the April content arrive.

Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles – 2024 Roadmap

Later this month, players will be able to enjoy the free 'Trade, Tribute and Spoils Update', including 3 new captains, who specialise in trade on the treacherous waters of the Ursee, and 3 new diplomacy events that'll shape the fate of the Ursee forever! But it's not just new captains that'll be joining your crew. Plunder is on the horizon, for those willing to fight for it! These 'Spoils' will fall from the bones of broken ships and fallen foes after each victorious combat or occasional world encounters. 'Spoils' can be used to craft new Extractors, repair your fleet and arm players as they explore the seas.

As the second instalment in Tomas' epic, genre-shifting trilogy, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will continue to be supported with monthly updates. Alongside this, Tomas is delighted to announce that he has begun work on the third and final title in the Falconeer Chronicles, Project Ancient Waves – a sea-faring adventure that plunges players onto the waves of the Ursee.

