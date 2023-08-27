Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: Endzone - A World Apart, Endzone 2, Gentlymad Studios

Endzone – A World Apart Is Getting A Sequel With Endzone 2

Assemble Entertainment and Gentlymad Studios revealed Endzone 2 during Gamescom 2023, as the game will release in Q1 2024.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios revealed during Gamescom 2023 that they have a sequel on the way to Endzone – A World Apart. Simply called Endzone 2, the game builds off the original in new ways as you still continue your efforts to survive and build up your colony in an unforgiving environment. But now you're tasked with making sure humanity does more than just survive; you need to thrive, grow, and repopulate. We have more info on the game below as it is currently earmarked for release sometime in Q1 2024.

"Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders."

Only the Strongest Survive: Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened.

Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened. Explore the Badlands: Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions.

Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions. Uncover Resources: Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command.

Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command. Build Your New Home: Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines.

Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines. Trade and Manage: Master your trade skills and establish trade routes between your zones.

