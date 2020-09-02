Alolan Marowak Solo Raid Guide: It Can Finally Be Defeated Alone

Alolan Marowak was once the most popular Tier Four raid boss in Pokémon GO. It was impossible to solo and popped infrequently, making it hard for players to attempt to Shiny hunt this Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon… until now. Niantic has removed Tier Two and Tier Four raids from Pokémon GO, making their bosses appear in raids one level lower. This means that Alolan Marowak is now able to be defeated by solo players. Here is our updated raid guide to help you take down this Pokémon with no help.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Rhyperior (Mud Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earth Quake)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Giratina Origin forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

With the above counters, you take out Alolan Marowak solo!

Catching Alolan Marowak

Same as when it was a Tier Four: Alolan Marowak is very close to the screen and has a big catch circle, which is very easy to strike. While it isn't Legendary, it should be treated as such in order to catch, using the following technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until its catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. The attack sees Marowak turn fully around while spinning its flaming bone. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch this glowing, green ghost is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pokémon.

Shiny Alolan Marowak odds

Alolan Marowak's Shiny rate is one in approximately 54.

100% IVs