Enshrouded Releases New World-Building Developer Video

Keen Games dropped a new video this week, showing off the making of the world Enshrouded as the devs reveal how its come together.

Keen Gamnes has launched a new video for the game Enshrouded this week, as they highlight the work the devs have done to make the world. The video only goes about four minutes, but it gives a much broader view of all the work that's been going into the game and what players will be stepping into. Along with the video came a lengthy explanation about what you're seeing, which we have for you below. The game is currently still on pace to be released on January 24, 2024, in Early Access.

Creating The World of Enshrouded

This insider look at how Enshrouded is being created illustrates how the hand-crafted elements and layouts shine with a little help from procedural generation and randomization. While a lot of algorithms were used, their capacity was supplementary and supportive of the creative process, thereby allowing the team to create more unique and interesting assets for meaningful discovery in-game. Adding to the immersive and wonderfully strange exploration experience on macro and micro levels, players are able to not only act as tourists in-game, but thanks to the custom voxel engine and building emphasis, they can literally play with their environments — tearing through the designs as they see fit.

Carefully planning the areas allows the designers to bring their collective creative dreams to life while weaving a coherent lore narrative for players. Crafted points of interest can be closely tied to the lore of Enshrouded, as well as allowing for better polish, improved game flow, and, dare we say, hidden secrets left for brave adventurers to delve into. This also gives players a better way to relay those locations to fellow adventurers, giving them a shared set backdrop for whatever type of journey they choose to have, time and time again.

In the video, Art Director Jonas Drinnenberg dives into some of the more technical points to showcase just how important the intersection between the creative and computing elements is. Being forged using the custom voxel-based engine permits a high level of flexibility and precise editing that simultaneously ensures a cohesive visual aesthetic beyond what traditional methods are capable of. While Jonas creates a "poi" (P.O.I., meaning Point of Interest), you'll see the balance between intentional and randomized visuals that make Enshrouded an endlessly interesting place to wander. Keen Games knows that come January 24; fans will experience as much wonder and awe as the team did in designing Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is a game of survival, crafting, and action RPG combat set within a sprawling voxel-based continent called Embervale. You are Flameborn, the last ember of hope for a dying race. Venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls, and forge your path in this co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players. Endure the corrupting fog that plagues the land to seek rare treasures and frightening creatures within to reclaim your kingdom's lost beauty and history.

