Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded To Be Included In October 2023's Steam Next Fest

The upcoming Steam Next Fest is starting to receive game announcements, as Enshrouded will be a part of the event in October.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games revealed they will have a free demo for Enshrouded as part of Steam Next Fest this October. Players will be able to try a limited edition of the game to give them an idea of what kind of experience they will encounter. The demo will be available from October 9-16. You can see a trailer showing off what you'll be able to play below.

"The laws of nature often say "survival of the fittest," to which Enshrouded is no exception. Though it might be described as a survival game that is not punishing, the challenge remains to stay alert and prepared for whatever might cross your path as you explore the ruined lands of those that came before. Players will start from next to nothing until they assemble their first Flame Altar, which will allow them to establish a respite from the harsh elements around them. Protecting against enemies and wildlife is essential; therefore, crafting weapons, clothing, and defenses should aid players on their quests. Fight your way through with simple weapons, at first, until the Blacksmith and several other legendary artisans have been awakened and invited back to your base to assist in forging more effective defenses and improving your character. See the first gameplay video on combat to unsheathe more details on weapons, fighting, and defense in Embervale."

"Weapons can certainly aid against beasts and foes, but not against the elements. Ensure survival with dwellings that offer buffs like Comfort, Warmth, and additional crafting options. More food recipes will be available at home than on the winding roads of Embervale; it's essential to grow, gather crops, cook foods to stock up on before, during, and after a long journey. When you begin building structures, widen your options by inviting other warriors (NPCs) to help. But don't forget to take a rest every now and then in a comfy bed (to varying degrees of comfiness). These simple pleasures create perks for the players, making exploration in the dangerous corners of the world of Enshrouded safer, and can make all the difference between life and death away from home. For a closer look at the building and terraforming, see our previous gameplay video in the pillar series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!