Reverse: 1999 To Be Released On PC & Mobile This Year

Bluepoch Games confirmed Reverse: 1999 is coming to the West this year, with signups for a Closed Beta taking place right now.

Chinese developer and publisher Bluepoch Games confirmed that Reverse: 1999 will be coming to the West on both PC and mobile before the year's end. The team is bringing their time-travel RPG to North American players, as you will play Vertin, appointed Timekeeper of the St Pavlov Foundation, who must go back to key points where an occurrence called the "Storm" happens and prevent those who are aware of its power from using it to drastically change history. The team is currently taking signups for a Closed Beta as we speak, but until then, enjoy the trailer and info below.

"Saving the timeline is an extraordinary job, and for that you'll need extraordinary friends. From your base (a pocket dimension contained within an old suitcase), call upon characters from across eras. Druids, occultist socialites, pirate radio DJs and a talking apple familiar are just the beginning. As powerful as they are strange, they'll be at your side against all threats. From belligerent (if mundane) humans to mystical creatures and rival Arcanists, there'll be plenty of foes to face in dramatic, stylish turn-based RPG combat. Draw from a deck of your party's powers each turn and combine matching cards to empower abilities. Play your cards right to gain Moxie through elegant magical combat, and unleash powerful Ultimate attacks with it." "Prepare for a twisting adventure through time and all the eras of the 20th century. From prohibition-era America in the 1920s to the swinging sixties in Great Britain, experience a densely written story and a diverse cast, voiced fully in English with rich accents and dialects from around the globe. Experience the atmosphere of eras past in a delicately hand-illustrated and dreamlike world. Meet strange new people, inscrutable enemies such as the Manus Vindictae—rival Arcanists with their own agenda—and experience an RPG like no other in Reverse: 1999."

