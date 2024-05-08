Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Akimbot, Evil Raptor

3D Action-Adventure Platformer Akimbot Announced

Plaion revealed a brand new video game this week, as they have a new action-platformer called Akimbot coming to PC and consoles.

Article Summary Plaion partners with Evil Raptor to release Akimbot, a 3D action-platformer.

Set in a sci-fi universe, Akimbot features an outlaw robot hero named Exe.

Prep for galactic battles with spaceships, weapons, and explosive action.

Collect and spend Botcoins to unlock and mod special weapons in-game.

Plaion revealed they have worked a new partnership out with developer Evil Raptor to release their new game, Akimbot, for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation. This is an all-new 3D action-adventure platformer in which you play the title character fighting through an army of evil robots. You'll pilot ships and cars, take on a multitude of weapons, and fight it out among multiple sci-fi settings, all to stop the robotic insanity that has gripped the universe. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

Akimbot

In this 3D, action-adventure platformer, play as Exe, an outlaw robot with his unexpected sidekick, Shipset, as you blast your way through armies of robots, control spaceships, and forge your own path on a mission to save the universe from impending doom! Set in a sci-fi world where only robots exist, travel the galaxy, and experience non-stop robot mayhem and explosive action! Their journey begins the way many great stories do – with a prison break.

Discover stunning and colorful environments across the galaxy as you embark on an explosion-filled adventure that will have you jumping, blasting, and driving your way across an unpredictable universe to never-before-seen planets. Explore unique atmospheres, terrains, and inhabitants in each planet and spacetime you find throughout your journey. Join our two outlaw robots, Exe and Shipset, on an electrifying race against Evilware, a former scientist set on causing chaos. Amidst an intergalactic war, they must uncover the truth, meeting a cast of crazy companions along the way. Their mission: step up as heroes and save the galaxy from destruction.

Fight as a space gunner and blast robots back to infinity! Our unlikely heroes will have to hone their skills and build-up their arsenal in preparation to destroy diverse robot armies. From Evilware's devilish Abyssal aquatic army and more, optimise your fighting style thanks to a varied arsenal of weapons in real-time battles and space fights. Upgrade Exe's artillery as you fight against diverse armies using a variety of high-powered weapons! Gain Botcoins throughout your adventure by destroying the environment and finding hidden crates. Then spend all your hard-earned coins in the available in-game shops to unlock and mod special weapons!

