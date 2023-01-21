Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition Revealed For PSVR2 In the middle of several PSVR2 announcements this week, we found out that Creed: Rise To Glory - Championship Edition is coming.

Survios announced this week that they will be releasing Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition for the PSVR2 this year. This is what you might expect from a new edition, as this will be everything you love from the previous release, but with some updated graphics for the PS5 and some new modes and experiences. We don't have a release date for the game yet, but we do have more info and a quote from the devs below on this title.

"Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition returns you to the ring with a fresh set of gloves. Go toe-to-toe with contenders, new and familiar, and establish your boxing legacy in a heart-pounding, cinematic experience. Play as Adonis Creed, son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, as you train hard in the gym under the tutelage of the legendary Rocky Balboa. As you make your way up the ranks, go "one round at a time" against iconic Creed and Rocky figures across different arenas to prove you have what it takes to become a champion.

This upcoming release will deliver new technical, performance, and quality-of-life upgrades over the original, utilizing the PS5 and PlayStation VR2 hardware and features to deliver the excitement and challenge of high-stakes matches in the ring. Experience brand new game content, modes, and settings to create a more immersive and personalized experience for both new and seasoned Creed players alike. In connection with the release of the Creed III theatrical release later this year, Creed III content tie-ins will be available exclusively for the Championship Edition, with details to be provided at a later date.

"We're thrilled to pair up again with MGM and expand upon what Creed: Rise To Glory has to offer for old and new fans alike," said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. "Fighting in the ring has never felt more visceral, as we intend to deliver our most immersive boxing experience yet, made possible only with the hardware and features of the PS5 and PlayStation VR2."