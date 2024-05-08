Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Revealed

Nintendo has revealed the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, giving you the chance to experience the cometition of old.

Article Summary Nintendo unveils Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for Switch with 13 classic games.

Experience over 150 speedrun challenges and a special physical cartridge collectible.

Available on July 18, the Deluxe Set includes art cards, pins, and a display-only gold Game Pak.

Compete in local Party Mode or online for global leaderboard rankings and ultimate bragging rights.

Nintendo is harkening back to its own competitive past with a new physical release. This morning, they revealed the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. In what is probably one of the most unexpected surprises from the company this year, they have created a collection of 13 classic NES titles and given them the speedrun treatment, as you can compete in over 150 challenges across all of them. What's more, they've added a physical cartridge, paying homage to one of the hardest-to-find collectibles out there for NES fans, as well as some other goodies. The entire pack will be sold for $60 as it will be released on July 18. As someone who grew up wishing to be a part of this and having attended the 2017 event in NYC, this is some nostalgia that scratches a very particular itch for a lot of old-school gamers. We have more info about it below and the trailer above.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

On July 18, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game kicks off its worldwide — or just living room-bound — competition on the Nintendo Switch family of systems! And for those whose NES roots run deep, prepare for the nostalgia-plosion that is the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set. This special-edition bundle includes a physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-colored NES Game Pak (for display only, stand included) to commemorate the original 1990 Nintendo World Championships event. Perfect for collectors and for raising above your head in victory!

Paying tribute to the unforgettable in-person Nintendo World Championships held in 1990, 2015, and 2017, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition challenges players to battle through bite-sized bits of classic blockbusters. Both old-school and new-school players can enjoy the rush of over 150 speedrun challenges taken from 13 classic NES games. Warm up by setting and beating your own best times in the single-player Speedrun Mode – unlocking new challenges and unique in-game pins along the way – then up to 8 players can compete locally in Party Mode. Nintendo Switch Online members can also enter World Championships Mode to submit their best times in five challenges that rotate each week and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard.

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

