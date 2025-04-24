Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bluepoch Games, Reverse: 1999

Reverse: 1999 Reveals Showdown in Chinadown Update

Reverse: 1999 has revealed everything in Version 2,5, as the game celebrates an anniversary with Showdown in Chinadown and more

Article Summary Celebrate 1.5 Anniversary with Version 2.5's Showdown in Chinatown update.

Enjoy new 5-Star character Loggerhead and new gameplay modes like Critter Crash.

Earn abundant rewards, including free garments, pulls, and a Cut-to-Fit-Garment voucher.

Join the Showdown in Hollywood fan festival and other limited-time events.

Bluepoch Games revealed everything coming in the next major update for Reverse: 1999, as they celebrate the game's 1.5 Anniversary. Version 2.5 launches today, bringing with it the new Showdown in Chinadown story, along with a plethora of updates and content additions to the game, anniversary content, and some out-of-game activations including a fan festival. We have everything for you here from the team as the content goes live today.

Reverse: 1999 – Showdown in Chinadown

Phase one of Version 2.5, Showdown in Chinatown introduces a new limited character, Liang Yue, a new 5-Star character Loggerhead, along with abundant rewards, login events, new garments for Jiu Niangzi, Tuesday, Sotheby, The Fool, and Windsong, new event story, new Critter Crash game mode, events and more! Reverse: 1999 has been downloaded by 19.99 million players worldwide, and was the winner of Global Music Awards. It has kicked off its 1.5th Anniversary celebration with a fan creations event, an in-person Showdown in Hollywood event happening now through the end of May.

Abundant Rewards Free Garment of Windsong: All players can get the garment of the popular 6-star character, Windsong for free after the version update on 4/24/2025 (UTC-5).

Up to 40 Free Pulls: Beyond claiming 20 unilogs in the sign-in events, players can also get a free Decatone that can be used to summon 10 times in the Moonbeam Guardian banner. Additionally, a Decatone will be sent via mail on the day of the version update. It can be used in the Ripples on the Water summoning event.

A Garment Voucher: Players can claim a Cut-to-Fit-Garment voucher worth 390 Crystal Drops upon logging in. Players can apply this voucher to enjoy a discount of 390 Crystal Drops while purchasing garments in the Garment Shop.

Free Limited Building: By completing tasks and mini-games, players can collect Red Envelopes that can be exchanged at Han Zhang's Treasury for rewards like 5-star insight coupons, portraits, and growth materials. Participation in the prayer event in the Treasury can earn players the 'Playing in the Shadow World' limited building and more Clear Drops.

Invite a Friend: Team up with a friend during the special 'Greetings from the Suitcase' event. Combine your accounts and instantly receive 120 Clear Drops! Players can earn a total of 1,800 Clear Drops.

Team up with a friend during the special 'Greetings from the Suitcase' event. Combine your accounts and instantly receive 120 Clear Drops! Players can earn a total of 1,800 Clear Drops. New Events: New Character Story: Explore the story with Liang Yue and her friends in the brand-new story event Showdown in Chinatown to explore the story of this new limited character to gain Clear Drops and Growth Materials. Showdown in Chinatown Story Event runs from 4/24/2025 – 5/26/2025 (04:59 – 04:59 UTC-5). Character Story of Liang Yue Sow and Reap runs from 4/24/2025 – 5/29/2025 (04:59 – 04:59 UTC-5).

Gameplay Modes : Players can experience two new gameplay modes, Critter Crash and When the Alarm Sounds Event Time: 4/24/2025 – 5/29/2025 (UTC-5) When the Alarm Sounds is a new immersive challenge mode, where upon completing tasks players will be granted limited portraits and tons of consumables. Rewards: Limited Portrait, Unnatural Hazard, Polarizations, Gluttony, Insight Materials. Critter Crash is a board game style challenge, players can rate up and unlock a brand-new Critter. Rewards: The Fool's theme garment 'The Shadow Play Master', Limited Portrait 'Paper Wars'.

: Players can experience two new gameplay modes, Critter Crash and When the Alarm Sounds Limited-Time Rerun to Summon Jiu Niangzi: The previous Dushou Festival Limited Banner "Til the Last Drop". Event Time: 5/3/2025 through 5/17/2025 (UTC-5).

The previous Dushou Festival Limited Banner "Til the Last Drop". Limited-Time Banner "Ripples on the Water": Rate-up 6 Star Characters from the designated group. The first 6 Star Character obtained during this summon event is guaranteed to be the selected 6-Star Character. Event Time: 4/24/2025 through 5/22/2025 04:49 (UTC-5) Designated Character Group: Pickles, An-an Lee, Sotheby, Druvis III, Jessica

Rate-up 6 Star Characters from the designated group. The first 6 Star Character obtained during this summon event is guaranteed to be the selected 6-Star Character. Mane's Bulletin: Challenge new bosses with new investigation targets. Event Time: 4/26/2025 through 5/29/2025 04:49 (UTC-5)

Challenge new bosses with new investigation targets. Anecdote: Explore the stories of An-an Lee Event Time: 5/6/2025 05:00 – 5/20/2025 04:59 (UTC-5)

Explore the stories of An-an Lee New Garments and Wilderness Pack: Old Stories, New Perspectives: A new garments series that introduces new looks and skill effects for arcanists Jiu Niangzi, Tuesday, Sotheby, The Fool and Windsong. When Revelries Arrive: A new wilderness pack available now.

1.5 Anniversary Events: Anniversary Fan Creations Event: A prize pool offering $20,000, Clear Drops, merchandise and more! Submit Creations from 4/20/2025 through 5/29/2025 Showdown in Hollywood: Anniversary fan Festival When: 5/3/2025 Where: NeueHouse, Hollywood How to join: https://showdowninhollywood.eventbrite.com What: Cosplayer performances, new event merchandise, gifts, mystery guest appearances, mini games and more! Chinatown Theater: Web event to earn Clear Drops, and other growth materials:https://reverse1999.bluepoch.com/en/event/ShowdowninChinatown/

Upcoming Content: The 6-Star Hong Kong Director Noire: Summon the Mysterious Hong Kong Film Director in her banner. Available 5/8/2025 at 05:00 through 5/29/2025 04:59 (UTC-5). Notes on Shuori: Limited-time rerun of version 1.6 Story Event Notes on Shuori.



