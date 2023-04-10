Alchemy Stars Launches New Timed Event Running Until Mid-May Level Infinite has a new timed event in Alchemy Stars to play as Phantom of the Fire: The Cursed Blue Flame is currently running.

Last week, Level Infinite launched a new timed event happening in Alchemy Stars, as you can play Phantom of the Fire: The Cursed Blue Flame. From now until May 11th, you can experience a new chapter in the game's story, as you'll be given brand new stages, modes, and other content to enjoy. This includes the Manhunt: The Blue Flame story stage, the challenging Dark Alley Encounters, Auriorian Trial stages, Search & Seizure event store lottery, and the Midnight Scribbles mystery mode. As well as rewards to snag from the weekly activity chest and login bonuses. We have more info on it below as it is currently live.

New Upgrade System

The new Equipment Refinement upgrading system is now available, and certain skill effects are enhanced. The 6-Star Aurorians featured in this recruitment pool includes Sharona, Victoria, Migard, and Wrath. Players will also have an increased chance of recruiting 5-Star Aurorians Regina, Cuscuta, and Dayna for a limited time. Each Aurorian will gain different enhancement effects based on their individual characteristics.

Weekly Activity Chest Rewards are refreshed every Thursday. These new rewards feature a new item called Paradigm which is essential for Equipment Refinement and is used for improving the Equipment Refinement level of Aurorians.

Recruitments

6-Star Aurorian Hati and 5-Star Aurorian Kristen will be obtainable during the limited-time Chasing the Undercurrents recruitment event.

The 6-Star Aurorian Tina from the previous limited-time Sleeping Beauty recruitment, and 6-Star Aurorian Leyn from the previous limited-time Whirling Paladin recruitment are to the Chasing the Undercurrents recruitment. Aurorians obtained from the Mainstay Recruitment and all following limited-time recruitments will have the same chance of appearing as other non-event Aurorians of the same rating.

Alchemy Stars Limited-Time Mystery Mode – Midnight Scribbles

Players can collect the hidden secrets in different parts of the orphanage and chat with everyone they meet to gain Inspiration and obtain Creativity Fragments that will ultimately uncover the hidden truth of the old orphanage.