A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Announces Release Date

After being annoucned and teased back in June, Saber Interactive have given A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead an official release date

Experience a new story in the A Quiet Place universe as a young woman surviving the apocalypse.

Navigate the eerie silence, hide from predators, and use simple tools to stay alive.

Survive through an unnerving atmosphere filled with terrifying creatures and human drama.

Saber Interactive and developer Stormind Games have officially given A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead a proper release date for October. Just in time to give you a proper horror title during Halloween, the team has confirmed that the game will be released on October 17, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, showing off more of the game based on the popular horror film series, which you can check out above.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere, and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you'll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of unknown enemies. Just don't make a sound…

A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.

Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse. Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.

Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away. Survive the End of the World: Discover your own path forward through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe each environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.

