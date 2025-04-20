Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Metal Bagel Games, Hell Express

Brand-New Extraction Shooter Hell Express Announced

This past week, a new extraction shooter game called Hell Express was announced for Steam, but the game has no release schedule

Article Summary Hell Express: a new PvE isometric extraction shooter by Full Metal Bagel Games, revealed at GDC 2025.

Choose your character and explore Limbo with high-stakes combat and strategic resource management.

Enjoy gun customization, dark humor, and a unique art style as you tackle perilous deliveries.

Available soon for PC and Steam Deck; dive into a story-driven adventure balancing life and death.

Indie game developer and publisher Full Metal Bagel Games revealed their latest game in the works, as they showed off Hell Express this past week. Technically the game was shown off during GDC 2025, so to say it was announced is a bit of a stretch, but this is more of its public debut. The game is a story-driven, isometric co-op, PvE extraction shooter meshed with RPG elements, which forces you to either work as a team or die alone quickly until you do. All with a creepy storyline that will make you want to stick with people. We have more info about the game for you here, as well as the debut trailer showing it off, as they have confirmed it will be released for PC via Steam and available for Steam Deck. However, the game has no release window as of this moment.

Hell Express

Hell Express is a PvE isometric extraction shooter for 1-4 players, blending heart-pounding combat, high-risk treasure hunts, and strategic resource management in a world teetering between life and death. As a member of Hell Express—an armed delivery company that sends delivery to Limbo—you'll choose from a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities and personal motives. Dive into the perilous depths of Limbo, complete dangerous deliveries, and scavenge for treasures to upgrade your gear and vehicles. But beware: every decision could mean the difference between survival and ruin.

A high-stakes isometric extraction shooter: Intense combat, balanced tactical raids, resource gambles, and precision extraction timing under survival pressure.

Gun customization system: Scavenge components to forge gear that defines your playstyle.

A road trip adventure: Freely explore limbo with an armed and custom Hell Trekker.

Unique art style & dark humor: Tell stories that grip your heart, explore life, death, and what lies between.

