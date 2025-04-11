Posted in: Age Of Empires, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Age of Empires II, CaptureAge, Forgotten Empires, Tantalus Media, Wicked Witch, World's Edge

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition For PS5 Shows Three Kingdoms DLC

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is now up for pre-order for the PS5, and with it came the reveal of The Three Kingdoms DLC

Article Summary Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition pre-orders open for PS5, releasing May 6.

The new Three Kingdoms DLC explores iconic Chinese history with five new civilizations.

Players can experience captivating campaigns with legendary heroes like Liu Bei and Cao Cao.

Dynamic gameplay features include unique units, special abilities, and interactive decisions.

Xbox Game Studios have confirmed that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is now up for pre-order on PS5, while also revealing the new The Three Kingdoms DLC. First off, the PS5 version will be released on May 6, bringing you everything from the original and then some, fully updated with upgrades and modernized mechanics for current consoles and platforms. Second, the new DLC will bring about content related to the iconic story from China during one of its grandest periods in history, also set to be released on May 6. We have a snippet of the info below as you can read more in their latest blog.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Three Kingdoms

The Three Kingdoms introduces five fascinating new civilizations, each with their own unique units and technologies: the Shu, Wei, and Wu, who represent the legendary Three Kingdoms; and the Jurchens and Khitans, who exemplify the struggle for power in northern China beyond the Three Kingdoms period. Challenge your friends in skirmish matches or battle your way across China with three new campaigns, commanding the forces of fabled heroes such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and the Sun Clan. These campaigns feature unprecedented features such as devastating special hero abilities, an interactive decision system allowing you to blaze your own trail, and more!

Created by Forgotten Empires, the passionate team bringing you Age of Empires content for over a decade, The Three Kingdoms is a DLC set in China primarily during the early medieval period, but also featuring two civilizations who rose and fell hundreds of years later. China's Three Kingdoms, extremely advanced for their time, offer AoE II: DE players the game's core unit roster along with several unique and region-specific units highlighting the iconic features of each kingdom. Veterans and newcomers alike will enjoy approachable, powerful, and immersive new civilizations!

The story of The Three Kingdoms opens with three intertwining narratives spanning roughly 25 years. Totaling 15 missions across 3 campaigns with branching narratives and dynamic, far-reaching decisions that offer a level of replay value never before seen in Age of Empires, The Three Kingdoms offers a tour par excellence through China's most fabled and beloved period of history from the viewpoints of all three kingdoms' founders. Experience storied battles such as Guandu, Changban, and Red Cliffs, and relive the dashing exploits of the honorable and benevolent Liu Bei, the conniving yet brilliant Cao Cao, and the resilient, vengeful Sun Clan!

