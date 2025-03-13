Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Rainbow Six Siege X, Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege Declares a New Era With Siege X

Ubisoft has unveiled the next step in the evolution of Rainbow Six Siege, as the team previewed Siege X today and everything it will entail

Article Summary Ubisoft's Siege X update shakes up Rainbow Six Siege with the new Dual Front 6v6 mode on the District map.

Stunning visual enhancements and dynamic audio redesigns breathe new life into classic Siege maps.

Gameplay updates introduce fresh destruction elements and revamped rappel controls for a tactical edge.

R6 ShieldGuard anti-cheat system bolsters security, while Siege becomes free with new player options.

Ubisoft had a grand unveiling for Rainbow Six Siege players today, as we were treated to a look at the next era of the game with Siege X. On June 10, 2025, the game will receive a massive free update that will propel it into a much more modernized version of the title. Complete with a new mode called Dual Front where you mix Attack and Defender characters on both sides with a new 6v6 map, an overhaul of the audio, and a grand overhaul of the visuals in the game with several enhancements. You'll also see new destruction elements, a new weapon inspection mechanic, a change in the rappel system, a communication wheel for those who hate team chat and voice, and several other additions. The team is currently signing people up for a Closed Beta to try it out ahead of launch. We have more details from them and a few videos here to show it off.

Rainbow Six Siege X Siege X will introduce Dual Front, a new permanent and evolving 6v6 mode. In this mode, players must secure three enemy sectors while defending their own across an all-new map called District, designed exclusively for Dual Front. Players will choose from a curated roster of 35 operators, mixing both Attackers and Defenders for the first time in Siege to combine their unique abilities, weapons and gadgets in ways never seen before. Throughout the match, players can venture into the Neutral Sector to take on time-limited assignments and earn rewards that will help their squad gain an edge over their opponents. While these tasks can alter the course of the match, they also require strategic decision-making, as pursuing them may leave key positions vulnerable to the opposing team. With the ability to respawn and repick a new operator for tactical adjustments, the new mode offers a more approachable experience for both new and current players, while staying true to the tactical excellence that's unique to Siege. Dual Front will receive regular updates, with the selection of curated operators rotating twice a season and Neutral Sector assignments changing each season.

Rainbow Six Siege X will visually enhance classic Siege maps, with new lighting, shadows and up to 4K textures. Clubhouse, Chalet, Border, Bank and Kafe will be enhanced at launch, with three additional modernized maps being added each season. In addition, the update will add gameplay features that deepen the game's tactical core, creating a more dynamic and immersive experience. New destructible ingredients, including fire extinguishers, gas pipes and metal detectors, will offer players more strategic opportunities to surprise and outplay their opponents, using the environment to their advantage. Rappel navigation will be more fluid with improved controls, allowing players to run horizontally and jump around building corners. The audio experience will be overhauled, including a rework of audio propagation and reverberation, enabling players to gather critical intel through audio cues to better pinpoint the location of enemy players on the map. The onboarding experience will be refreshed, designed to help new players master the basics through tutorials and field training before jumping into their matches, along with a newly added communication wheel for easier communication with teammates. The updated Pick and Ban system will also create a new strategic layer by allowing teams to react and adapt to enemy strategies, with simultaneous banning each round to accelerate the process.

This update will unveil R6 ShieldGuard, the game's multifaceted approach to anti-cheat. R6 ShieldGuard will unify all existing anti-cheat initiatives and will introduce new technologies to safeguard the game, including live security updates that will occur without the need for scheduled maintenance, making cheats difficult to create. There will be ongoing development and refinement across current player protection features as well, including anti-toxicity initiatives that will bring an improved reputation system. Starting on June 10, Rainbow Six Siege will also be free to access. New players will have free access to Dual Front, Unranked, and Quick Play modes, with the ability to earn up to 26 operators through progression. Upgrading to premium editions will allow players to unlock Ranked Mode and Siege Cup once they progress to level 50 and will give immediate access to more operators. Current players will retain all previously unlocked content, including operators, inventory and progression, and will receive exclusive veteran rewards based on the year they joined the game.

