Eternal Strands Drops New Gameplay Trailer for Gamescom 2024

Yellow Brick Games dropped a new trailer for Eternal Strands, giving players and Gamescom 2024 attendees a better look at the title

Article Summary Yellow Brick Games unveils new Eternal Strands trailer at Gamescom 2024, revealing stunning gameplay and story details.

Play as Brynn, a magical Weaver, in a quest to recover her people's cultural home in this action-adventure game.

Experience innovative combat mechanics with real-time destruction, telekinetic powers, and environmental reactivity.

Tackle massive foes using sword, spell, and mobility in dynamic battles that alter the landscape.

Indie game developer and publisher Yellow Brick Games released their latest trailer for Eternal Strands as part of the reveals at Gamescom 2024. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer is a tour de force of content, as it shows a little bit of everything from the game's story, its characters, the gameplay, several of the mechanics, and a few bosses along the way. All of which has been narrated by Chief Creative Officer Mike Laidlaw. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on Steam sometime in Q1 2025.

Eternal Strands

Play as Brynn, a young but fearless Weaver, determined to recover her people's cultural home in the debut fantasy action-adventure title from Yellow Brick Games, a new independent studio founded by industry veterans. Armed with powerful magical abilities and an arsenal of magical weapons, face enemies that range from humanoid constructs to towering beasts. Use the environment and temperature to your advantage in battles against a diverse roster of fantastical creatures, like turning a dragon's fiery breath against ice-covered minions. Climb every surface and use arcane skills to create new paths. Explore the world in pursuit of the Enclave's lost mysteries and challenge giant titans on your journey.

At the heart of Eternal Strands beats a revolutionary new system for gameplay interactions: heat spreads, cold chills, and real-time destruction allows for unprecedented reactivity in combat. Hurl burning tree trunks at enemies with telekinetic powers, snap nearby trees to block opposing fire, or channel raw telekinetic force to rip boulders from the ground. Wear the Mantle, a magical cloak that channels raw magic into raging flame, chilling ice, and telekinetic force. Combine your growing array of powers with enchanted weapons and armor crafted from slain enemies to create a custom look and style. Block incoming attacks with a wall of magical ice, lash out waves of flame from a massive two-handed blade, or toss enemies off a cliff with raw force.

Face gigantic adversaries and defeat them through a mix of sword, spell, and mobility. Leap onto and climb their massive forms to attack from different angles. Shatter armor or slice at weak spots to diminish their protection. Use ice to pin limbs of a towering foe, arcane flames to burn their fur, or catch lobbed projectiles and turn their attacks back upon them in battles that will leave scars upon the land. Enhance the effectiveness of your ice abilities during a flash freeze to open up new paths. Use a heatwave to start a wildfire and watch it spread towards enemies as it consumes the tinder-dry trees and grass around it.

