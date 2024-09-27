Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: EVE Galaxy Conquest

EVE Galaxy Conquest Receives October Release Date

EVE Galaxy Conquest has been confirmed for release this October, as they are taking pre-registrations for both iOS and Android

Article Summary CCP Games announces EVE Galaxy Conquest release date for mobile on October 29, 2024.

Experience a new storyline as an evil force invades established EVE Online empires.

Engage in player-driven combat and build your legacy with upgraded ships and commanders.

Form alliances in a vast galaxy, strategizing epic battles to dominate the stars.

CCP Games have confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming free-to-play 4X strategy game, EVE Galaxy Conquest, which will arrive on mobile devices next month. The game takes a different branching path from the usual EVE Online storylines, as a new evil in the galaxy has pushed into the established empires of this universe and is looking to not only make a foothold but also conquer territories. It will be up to you to take them in on intense player-driven combat. The game is currently registering players on both iOS and Android, as it will be released on October 29, 2024.

EVE Galaxy Conquest

Embark on an epic space strategy adventure with EVE Galaxy Conquest, brought to you by the creators of acclaimed MMO EVE Online. Explore a vast galaxy filled with danger and opportunities where every decision matters. Are you ready to take command and write history?

