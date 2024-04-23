Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Online: Equinox

EVE Online Reveals Latest Content Expansion Called Equinox

CCP Games has revealed an all-new expansion on the way to EVE Online, as space colonization gets a massive boost in Equinox.

CCP Games revealed the next major expansion will be coming to EVE Online this Simmer, as Equinox will arrive on June 11, 2024. This is an all-new narrative-driven expansion that will explore more of the colonization side of things in the galaxy as they plan to expand throughout Nullsec space. With expansion comes new places, new resources, new advancements in technology, and new streams of revenue with their in-game currency and market. We have more details below and the teaser trailer above.

EVE Online: Equinox

With Equinox, capsuleers will be able to strategically harness the rich resources of nullsec and customize their in-game identity with a powerful new spaceship SKINR tool. Players will be able to acquire new ships and technology focused on helping them control and shape nullsec space in their image. By managing the Upwell Consortium's new product suite, players will harvest and utilize various planetary resources, solar energy, and the labor efforts of a cloned workforce. Unleashing player creativity, SKINR will allow players to craft, customize, and sell their own ship SKINs, with a variety of cosmetic layers and patterns available, enabling them to explore a new creative career path and new ways to fly the banner of their organizations and social groups.

Equinox will also deliver a wide range of improvements to corporation management and an expanded path for new capsuleers to acclimate to New Eden's intricacies. A streamlined and intuitive UI overhaul makes navigating the corporation window easier than ever, while members can contribute to Corporation Projects through new avenues such as ship sacrifice, salvaging wrecks, and earning Loyalty Points. Improvements to the AIR career system will see rookie pilots taking on even more diverse daily challenges and contributing to longer-term goals.

Evolving in close collaboration with the EVE Online community, the next major feature update for EVE Vanguard will introduce an exotic new map, weapon modification, and new activities within the sandbox. Players will be given the ability to mold their playstyle with adaptive weaponry, take on new contracts, and scour the ruins of a facility on an archipelago among polluted waters. The limited-time event runs from June 20 – July 1 for Omega accounts.

