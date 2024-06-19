Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: data east, Evercade, Toaplan

Evercade Reveals Two New Compilations From Data East & Toaplan

Evercade has revealed two new collections on the way as we're getting a pair of sequels with Data East and Toaplan titles.

Evercade has revealed two new complications on the way as they have a new set of games from both Data East and Toaplan. The two titles are Toaplan Arcade 3, which will come with seven titles from their library, and Data East Arcade 2, which will come with twelve titles from their collection. We have the finer details on both and a pair of trailers here, as pre-orders will open on September 26, followed by November 2024 release for both.

Toaplan Arcade 3 for Evercade brings together seven all-time classic arcade hits from the legendary Japanese developer Toaplan. Discover the origins of the "bullet hell" subgenre with Batsugun and its Special Version variant; run and gun with Out Zone and FixEight; take the controls of the HyperFighter in explosive sequel Truxton II; blast your way through enemies and environments inspired by Indian mythology in Vimana; and bust some blocks with Ghox!

Batsugun: Discover the roots of the popular "danmaku" shoot 'em up subgenre with Toaplan's classic Batsugun, now on Evercade!

Batsugun Special Version: Batsugun's Special Version rebalances the shoot 'em up classic's gameplay and adds some new mechanics. Enjoy both versions of this arcade hit on Evercade!

Out Zone: Toaplan turns its attention to top-down run and gun shoot 'em up action with Out Zone. You'll need brains as well as brawn to conquer this challenge on Evercade!

FixEight: Blast your way through Toaplan's spiritual successor to Out Zone on Evercade. Eight heavily armed playable characters await your command on this mission of destruction!

Truxton II: Truxton's back on Evercade with this explosive arcade sequel from Toaplan. Take the controls of the HyperFighter and blast your way through enemy forces with a selection of powerful weaponry!

Ghox: Bust some blocks with Ghox! This challenging fantasy-themed block-breaking bat-and-ball game from Toaplan comes home for the first time on Evercade.

Vimana: Inspired by Indian mythology, Vimana brings accessible and beginner-friendly shoot 'em up action to Evercade. Fight back against your foes with powerful shots and the innovative Circle Bomb system!

Data East Arcade 2 brings players 12 more all-action arcade classics from Data East's extensive back catalog. Includes the cinematic action of Edward Randy, the prehistoric platforming of Joe & Mac Returns, the offbeat craziness of Trio The Punch: Never Forget Me… and many more!

Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory: BurgerTime star Peter Pepper is back, and this time he's making delicious desserts! Roll and kick the scoops of ice cream to complete cones and defeat your enemies in this tricky '80s arcade classic for Evercade.

B-Wings: Blast off to victory in this innovative '80s Data East arcade shoot 'em up for Evercade! Upgrade your ship with special "WING" modules, and if the action gets a bit hectic at altitude, dive into the background for a moment's respite!

Shout Out: Dish out some vigilante justice against the Mob Boss in this Data East gallery shooter arcade game for Evercade. Hit the target range for some practice, then take to the streets to blow away some bad guys!

Last Mission: Battle to regain your honor in this multidirectional arcade shoot 'em up from Data East, now on Evercade. Fend off your foes with four powerful weapons, and beware the deadly bosses!

Express Raider: You're a train robber in the Old West in this all-action Data East arcade classic for Evercade. Fight and shoot your way past hordes of enemies and keep your eye on the prize!

SRD: Super Real Darwin: It's survival of the fittest in this vertical scrolling arcade classic from Data East, now on Evercade. Evolve your ship with power-ups and hold out as long as you can against overwhelming odds!

Midnight Resistance: Your family's been kidnapped by King Crimson, and a whole army of bad guys is standing in your way. Warm up that trigger finger for run and gun arcade action from Data East, now on Evercade.

Crude Buster: When New York is hit by a nuke and overrun by terrorists, you're the only dude crude enough to save the city! Punch, kick and even hurl scenery items at your enemies in this Data East arcade beat 'em up classic for Evercade.

Trio The Punch: Never Forget Me…: Trio the Punch: Never Forget Me… is one of Data East's most notoriously off-the-wall arcade games. Fight your way through 35 stages and enjoy the hilarious chaos for yourself on Evercade!

Super Burgertime: Peter Pepper Jr. hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father by building the best burgers around! Help our heroic chef on his quest in this Data East arcade classic for Evercade.

Edward Randy: Drawing inspiration from classic action movies, Edward Randy is a cinematic arcade action thriller from Data East, now for Evercade. Battle the forces of Dark Ogre and prevent him from launching a deadly weapon of mass destruction!

Joe & Mac Returns: The Caveman Ninja are back! Bash the baddies and save the cavewomen in this colourful Data East arcade elimination platformer on Evercade.

