Evercade & SNK Will Partner For Several NeoGeo Products

Fans of the NeoGeo line of titles will be happy to learn that Evercade and SNK will work together to make several mini retro items

Blaze Entertainment, the Evercade partner company, revealed a new partnership with SNK to make several new items tied to NeoGeo. The two have partnered in the past on SNK titles for their retro console title, but now this new deal will have them working to release a new series of items tied to the '90s console that will span from 2025-2026. We have more details from the official announcement below.

Evercade x NeoGeo

NeoGeo was first released in 1990 and is considered one of the most technically advanced video game systems. It offered identical experiences between the arcades with its six selectable and interchangeable games and at home with a premium gaming console version. NeoGeo arcade machines and games were incredibly popular globally and have since retained a huge following and admiration amongst retro game fans. NeoGeo also popularised a unique style of video game development and created several franchises that are still revered and active to this day, including Metal Slug, The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Shodown. It introduced a plethora of​great arcade titles like Super Sidekicks, Last Resort, Over Top, and many more to the masses as well.

Blaze Entertainment has become one of the market leaders in officially licensed retro game products with its two brands. Launched in 2020, Evercade is a retro gaming family of systems that brings back physical cartridges for use with all its systems. Recently released are the Evercade EXP-R handheld console, the Evercade VS-R home TV console, and the new Evercade Alpha bartop arcade machine. The Evercade ecosystem brings back a golden age of gaming with each collectible cartridge including a full-colour physical manual in the box along with the playable cartridge. The Evercade library currently features over 60 cartridge releases with over 500 officially licensed games from five decades of gaming, including home console, home computer, modern-retro indie titles,​and arcade games.

Alongside Evercade is the HyperMegaTech! brand that focuses on more singular experiences with built-in titles from major publishers. Launched in 2023, the Super Pocket line of handheld consoles brings actual arcade gaming into a device that literally fits in your pocket. There are currently four devices available, officially licensed by gaming publishers,​and each also features Evercade cartridge compatibility. The first of these officially licensed SNK NeoGeo products will be released in 2025 across the Blaze Entertainment portfolio of brands. A special showcase video will be broadcast by Blaze Entertainment in Q1 2025 detailing the product line-up, pre-order, and release dates for the year ahead.

"This partnership with SNK is a milestone moment for Blaze. These games represent some of the most iconic and innovative titles in gaming history, and to bring them to our family of products is a privilege," said Blaze Entertainment Ltd​ CEO, Andrew Byatt. "This partnership isn't just about adding great games; it's about celebrating the artistry and legacy of NeoGeo in a way that's accessible to fans old and new. We're thrilled to give these classics a new platform in 2025."

