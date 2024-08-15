Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Brothers, Evercade, Legacy of Kain

Evercade Unveils Legacy Of Kain & Bitmap Brothers Collection 2

Evercade has announced that The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 and The Legacy Of Kain Collection 1 will be released this September

Article Summary Evercade announces The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 and Legacy Of Kain Collection 1 for September release.

Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 includes six classic games, featuring Cadaver, Gods, and the return of Z.

Legacy Of Kain Collection 1 contains Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver.

Pre-orders for both collections start on August 31, followed by a September launch.

Evercade revealed two new collections this week coming to their cartridge-based system, as we're getting The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 and The Legacy Of Kain Collection 1. The first comes with six new games for you to check out from their history, including the first time in years we've seen Z available to the public. Meanwhile, the second one has the first two games in the franchise in one title. We have the details of both below with pre-orders starting on August 31, followed by a release in September.

The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2

The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 for Evercade brings together five home computer classics from the self-appointed "rock stars" of the British game development scene, including Cadaver and its expansion The Payoff, Gods, Magic Pockets, and The Chaos Engine 2, plus the 32-bit home console version of the real-time strategy classic Z! Cadaver – In Cadaver for Evercade, you'll take control of Karadoc the dwarf on his mission to defeat an evil necromancer. Blending elements of adventure and role-playing games, this Amiga classic features a quest that will tax both brain and brawn!

In Cadaver for Evercade, you'll take control of Karadoc the dwarf on his mission to defeat an evil necromancer. Blending elements of adventure and role-playing games, this Amiga classic features a quest that will tax both brain and brawn! Cadaver: The Payoff – Fresh from his mission to defeat Dianos the necromancer, Karadoc the dwarf returns in this expansion for Cadaver on Evercade. Four huge new levels await our hero in this Amiga adventure, each packed with tricks, traps and puzzles to overcome!

Fresh from his mission to defeat Dianos the necromancer, Karadoc the dwarf returns in this expansion for Cadaver on Evercade. Four huge new levels await our hero in this Amiga adventure, each packed with tricks, traps and puzzles to overcome! Gods – Classic Amiga platformer Gods comes to Evercade! Take on the role of a legendary hero who dares to challenge the Gods on their own turf. Fight and puzzle your way through four areas of an ancient city on your quest to take a seat atop Mount Olympus.

Classic Amiga platformer Gods comes to Evercade! Take on the role of a legendary hero who dares to challenge the Gods on their own turf. Fight and puzzle your way through four areas of an ancient city on your quest to take a seat atop Mount Olympus. Magic Pockets – Delve into the mysteries that lie within your own trousers in Magic Pockets, an attitude-filled Amiga platformer. As the cooler-than-cool Bitmap Kid, it's up to you to reclaim your Best Toys from the Bad People — and fill up on Sweet Things in the process!

Delve into the mysteries that lie within your own trousers in Magic Pockets, an attitude-filled Amiga platformer. As the cooler-than-cool Bitmap Kid, it's up to you to reclaim your Best Toys from the Bad People — and fill up on Sweet Things in the process! The Chaos Engine 2 – Amiga action star The Chaos Engine 2 swaps the cooperative gameplay of its predecessor in favour of split-screen objective-based competitive action. Battle against a computer-controlled opponent in a series of missions to win your freedom, or compete against a friend on Evercade VS!

Amiga action star The Chaos Engine 2 swaps the cooperative gameplay of its predecessor in favour of split-screen objective-based competitive action. Battle against a computer-controlled opponent in a series of missions to win your freedom, or compete against a friend on Evercade VS! Z – Eat lead… with Z! This 32-bit real-time strategy classic places a strong emphasis on territory control. As an army of red robots, battle against your blue rivals for supremacy. Aggression is the name of the game, because your opponent certainly isn't going to wait for you!

The Legacy of Kain Collection 1

Legacy of Kain Collection for Evercade features the two games that launched the classic Legacy of Kain saga from Crystal Dynamics. Follow the vampire Kain on a quest for revenge in Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and in Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the wraith Raziel seeks to strike back at his former master.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain: "Nothing is free. Not even revenge." Discover the truth behind these words in this 32-bit classic for Evercade. Guide the vampire Kain on his quest for vengeance against his murderers in an epic role-playing adventure filled with dark deeds and brooding atmosphere.

"Nothing is free. Not even revenge." Discover the truth behind these words in this 32-bit classic for Evercade. Guide the vampire Kain on his quest for vengeance against his murderers in an epic role-playing adventure filled with dark deeds and brooding atmosphere. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver: In this 32-bit Gothic horror classic for Evercade, the vampire Raziel was executed for the deadly sin of evolving before his master Kain. Now returned as a wraith, he seeks to take down the one he once called "Master." Shift between the Material and Spectral Planes to solve puzzles and defeat your powerful foes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!