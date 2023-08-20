Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlitWorks Games, Everhood, Foreign Gnomes

Everhood: Eternity Edition Announced For Xbox & PlayStation

Everhood: Eternity Edition has been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation, as we'll see the game released next month on both generations.

Indie game companies BlitWorks Games and Foreign Gnomes have confirmed Everhood: Eternity Edition is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. As you might suspect, this is everything that's been released for the game to date, jammed into a single title for you to enjoy. This version also includes 16 exclusive new musical battles, which have been designed by members of the community and composed by several indie music scene performers. The game will be released on September 28th, as we have more info about it below.

"Everhood is a bizarre realm located on the edges of space and time. Its inhabitants are a peculiar lot. These otherworldly entities spend their days wandering labyrinthine castles. Clubbing and board games are popular pastimes here, as well. That is, until a gnome steals an arm from Red, the wooden doll. A seemingly simple quest to reclaim it begins to pull at the fraying threads of this strange world, unraveling a mystery and reality in the process. Go on a trip through the doors of perception. Explore fantastical environments in the hunt for the pinched limb. Play hide and seek with animate mushrooms in the forest, win carnival prizes, and race go-karts against colorful characters like mages, sentient save points, robots, and vampires."

"Learn about Red's past and come ever-closer to finding the Absolute Truths of the universe. But knowledge often comes at a cost. Some of Everhood's eclectic residents aren't content to let Red roam the realm freely. Face off against challengers ranging from multi-legged monsters to brothers who run a plank-selling business and the fearsome Gold Pig in musical battles. Avoid incoming attacks by moving, grooving, and leaping out of harm's way while jamming out to bespoke battle themes as varied as the inhabitants of this curious community. Red's journey is teeming with secrets and world-alerting revelations. As Everhood's true nature begins to appear, adventurers will make decisions that impact Red's role in the fate of everyone – and everything – the doll encounters. Experience a twisting story and overcome dance-based trials across five difficulty modes, a range of accessibility options, and an unlockable New Game Plus feature that calls into question everything that's come before it."

