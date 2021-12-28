Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley

Anyone who has played Stardew Valley for any significant period of time knows that inventory management is a major pain all the time. Going down the list of issues that one usually has when it comes to managing what you can carry, what you have stored, how much of what you have stored, where it's stored, how many times you've lost track of what's been stored so you think you've lost things, and ultimately miss your timing on certain things because you can't locate the one random object you put away 900 in-game days ago… its enough to drive you insane sometimes. Even when you apply yourself to be a master inventory keeper and go to the point to creating spreadsheets to track everything you own, it's still one of the biggest hassles in the game. You'd think there would be an easier way by now, right? Well now there is.

Over on Nexus Mods, a creator by the name of gaussfire has created a new mod by the name of Convenient Inventory. The mod enables a new feature that allows quick stacking into a series of chests through a new button on the inventory menu. When you hit it, it will automatically send items in your backpack immediately to nearby chests you own. What's more, it will allow you to rearrange what's inside each one on the fly. So no more reopening and closing each one, now you can instantly just shove everything of one item into a spot and make room in others as if everything was being done through tablet management. You will need to do a little testing to see how far the range is on it, as it seems to vary but it seems you can set the number of tiles away within the menu. The mod also appears to work on many of the shops in Stardew Valley as well as you can organize their inventory to see how much of what each place has to make shopping a bit easier.