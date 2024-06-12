Posted in: Darkpaw Games, EverQuest II, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest, Fippy Fest

EverQuest Announces Fippy Fest Livestream This Weekend

Darkpaw Games have announced an official livestream will take place this Saturday for EverQuest's Fippy Fest happening in San Diego.

Article Summary Join the inaugural EverQuest Flippy Fest on June 15, celebrating game anniversaries.

Live event in San Diego, with a global livestream available on YouTube for fans.

Interactive Q&A panels with EverQuest developers will be a highlight of the fest.

Exclusive in-game experiences and content showcased at 'Year of Darkpaw' celebration.

Darkpaw Games revealed more info about Fippy Fest today, as the event will celebrate the anniversaries of both EverQuest and EverQuest II. The very first Fippy Fest will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT in San Diego. For those who didn't buy tickets to the event, it will be livestreamed for the public to check out on YouTube, as they present their plans to celebrate both titles, as well as a look at new content on the horizon. Basically, if you're any kind of fan of the franchise, this is your chance to check out everything the devs have in store for both titles and celebrate two milestones at once with fans around the globe.

EverQuest Fippy Fest 2024

This digital-first, live-streamed event is a must-watch for EverQuest fans worldwide and across the decades. Tune in as we look back to the past and celebrate with the team behind the franchise's 28 years of active development. Darkpaw is also bringing back the much-beloved Q&A panels from fan faires of the past where players will be able to ask questions directly to the developers! Viewers will not require ticketed access to view the stream. Celebrate with us and show off your EverQuest spirit in game today!

Immerse yourself in a grand adventure that pays tribute to two and a half decades of rich storytelling, enduring friendships, and unforgettable battles. This special event brings a series of unique in-game experiences, exclusive content, and community fellowship that honor our cherished legacy. Celebrate with us as we embark on another year of magic, camaraderie, and legendary quests in the world of Norrath. Whether you're a veteran hero or a newcomer eager to forge your path, 'Year of Darkpaw: An EverQuest Celebration' promises a journey filled with nostalgia, innovation, and the timeless spirit of EverQuest!

