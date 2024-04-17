Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Indie World Showcase

Everything Revealed During Nintendo's April 2024 Indie World Showcase

Nintendo held one of their annual Indie World Showcase livestreams today, revealing multiple indie games coming to the Switch.

This morning, Nintendo held one of their monthly livestreams, this time around being an Indie World Showcase, revealing more indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. The event wasn't long; it didn't even go past 30 minutes. But we did get some cool new reveals, which included TMNT: Splintered Fate, Europa, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Cat Quest III, and SsteamWorld Heist II. We have the full rundown of everything that was revealed today from Nintendo themselves, along with the full stream for you to watch above.

Little Kitty, Big City from Double Dagger Studio: A peaceful catnap turns into a whimsical journey as you take the role of a curious kitten on an adorable adventure to find your way back home. There's plenty to do along the way: explore the vibrant city, complete quests, lend a helping paw to other animals in hairy situations and make friends with chatty strays. You can also wear over 40 delightful hats while causing a total ruckus in a bite-sized open-world playground filled with surprises. Little Kitty, Big City releases on Nintendo Switch on May 9. Pre-orders begin later today in the Nintendo eShop.

a fast-paced platformer with a retro-future feel, releasing summer 2024. ANIMAL WELL, an action-adventure game which challenges players to explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth and attempt to uncover its many secrets, releasing May 9.

