Everything Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2024's Livestream

We have everything revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2024 livestream event from the YouTube Theater, with several announcements and updates.

Article Summary Summer Game Fest 2024 unveils major titles like LEGO Horizon Adventures and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Iconic franchises return with Civilization VII, Star Wars Outlaws, and a new chapter in the Batman: Arkham series.

Captivating indie games revealed, including Neva, Deer & Boy, and the supernatural Unknown 9: Awakening.

Exciting updates for Street Fighter 6 and Valorant coming to consoles, with fresh gameplay experiences.

Today was the event of all events for the summer gaming livestream schedule, as Summer Game Fest 2024 held its annual event live from the YouTube Theater. Geoff Keighley hosted the two-hour program in Los Angeles ahead of several events happening in town, as developers and publishers present what they're currently working on and have on the way. We have the rundown of everything revealed at the event as we head into the weekend.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game's leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There's much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.

No More Room In Hell 2

In the sequel to the 2011 award-winning Source mod, you and your fellow survivors must make your way through a diseased world that has seen the dead rise to feast on the living. Cooperation and teamwork are vital if the human race is to survive this living hell. The world endured the Kulon pandemic that induced comas or death in its victims for over a year. Governments scrambled to quarantine infected cities or outright collapsed as millions became infected. Scientists had a promising vaccine ready for distribution until the infected began dying, only to wake with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. Chaos and death leave you and the remaining survivors in the most desperate fights of your lives as you run, stab, smash, and blast your way to safety.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a video game featuring the world's most iconic magical sport. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. This is a complete, standalone Quidditch experience, developed by Unbroken Studios. It engages players in the iconic sport of Quidditch. Play solo, or team up with friends in online co-op and online player vs. player (PvP) matches.

Cuffbust

Escape prison with your friends by equipping tools, evading guards, and executing your breakout plan. Destructible environments, proximity chat, a multitude of escape routes, and 20-player lobbies! Break through doors, vents, and weak walls using explosives and other tools, to reach restricted areas. Dig an underground tunnel using your trusty spoon, for a stealthy escape. Environment is everything. Check the cameras to locate guards, or hijack the intercom to communicate with teammates across the prison. Destroy the generators to cut the building's power, disabling anti-aircraft guns and phone lines.

Star Wars Outlaws

During this era, the Empire's rule is distracted by the rebellion that won't quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay's antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate, Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay's head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations, including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan, and Crimson Dawn, to earn the support they need to finish the job.

Neva

Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them. Over time, their relationship will evolve as they learn to work together, helping one another to brave increasingly dangerous situations. The wolf will grow from a rebellious cub to an imposing adult seeking to forge her own identity, testing Alba's love and their commitment to one another. As the cursed world threatens to overwhelm them, Alba and her cou

Civilization VII

As the seventh mainline title in the franchise, Civilization VII is a 4X strategy game developed by the legendary team at Firaxis Games. Players establish their civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand their territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong combines rich storytelling with stunning visuals and a unique take on the action RPG formula. Players will explore a fascinating realm filled with the wonders and discoveries of ancient Chinese mythology, breathtaking landscapes, and a diverse cast of memorable characters based on the acclaimed novel Journey to the West. In addition to a precise and visually striking melee combat system using a staff, the Destined One can harness spells, transformations, and magic vessels as powerful tools in their arsenal against tenacious foes. Freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find the winning strategy that best suits any combat style.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom's lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical "Archetype" powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an "Archetype," you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom's true nature.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Become Batman in this official new entry into the Arkham franchise. It's the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is under attack by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees. As widespread rioting engulfs the city, Batman races to prevent this so-called "Day of Wrath," but it all goes wrong.

Street Fighter 6: Year 2

Capcom revealed four new fighters coming to Street Fighter 6 for Year 2. Those four are Terry, Mai, and Elena from Fatal Fury, and the return of M. Bison.

Tears Of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike. Carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you advance deeper into the trenches, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion.

Dragon Ball! Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on. Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball! Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Delta Force: Hawk Ops, a free-to-play 1st-person tactical shooter, returns as the latest in the classic series. With 25 years defining the genre, Delta Force is back with an upgraded arsenal of weaponry, jaw-dropping environments, and a truly dynamic world.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

Blumhouse Horror Games

Blumhouse Games has revealed six upcoming original horror titles, launching in 2024 and beyond. A first-look trailer, which premiered on stage during Summer Game Fest, showcased a diverse roster of thrilling interactive experiences, created in partnership with innovative game designers around the world. Those six games include Fear The Spotlight, Sleep Awake, Crisol: Theater of Idols, The Simulation, Grave Seasons, and "Project C"

Mecha Break

Packed with hi-tech mechs and fast-paced battles, Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. After multiple successful closed betas, a larger group of players will be able to pilot their very own mechs this August. Players can suit up alongside a squad of three to six allies in the 3v3 Arena or 6v6 Battlefield game modes, or dive headfirst into the up to 60-player PvEvP mode.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

A new story with a familiar foe…In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?

Deer & Boy

Deer & Boy is a poetic cinematic platformer where you follow the journey of a boy who, after a tragic event, decides to escape his own fate of reality. In this runaway, he will meet a fawn and eventually tame it. The animal will gradually grow throughout the story and will become an essential and protective companion. This deer will help the boy to find the strength to rebuild himself and finally emerge grown up from this experience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, 'from a humble blacksmith's forge to the court of Kings', as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. Live life through the eyes and actions of Henry, a young man on a quest to avenge his murdered parents. His story – illustrated with over five hours of stunning cinematics – takes him from aspiring warrior to rebel, crossing paths with a charismatic cast of characters and an unforgettable set of adventures, as he goes up against the King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox and his fearsome allies.

Slitterhead

Set in the densely cluttered streets of "Kowlong," filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the "Hyoki," an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as "Slitterheads" crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans. Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, players must seek out allies among humans known as "Rarities," infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki's existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads.

Killer Bean

You are Killer Bean, a rogue assassin coffee bean, who takes out the trash in this world, one bullet at a time. The story changes every time you start a new campaign in this first person/third person, roguelike shooter. After being betrayed by the Shadow Agency and learning the truth about their evil ways, Killer Bean has made it his life goal to destroy them. Yet this is easier said than done, as Killer Bean will face armies of enemies, and mysterious Shadow Beans who are better trained and more powerful than him.

Cairn

Cairn is a realistic mountain ascent adventure with an intuitive climbing simulation that lets players climb naturally, seamlessly moving arms and legs. Climbers are free to explore the mountain, read the rock face and decide on their route. Climbing is challenging, with difficult sections to navigate, and equipment and pitons must be used wisely. In the unforgiving high-altitude environment, climbers need to manage their resources and physical condition and make the most of what they can find, foraging for food or water or setting up a bivouac.

Wanderstop

In Wanderstop, players take on the persona of Alta, a fallen fighter, who must manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. However, Alta doesn't want to be at the tea shop, and if Alta gets her way, the tea shop would be nothing but a brief and painful memory. Players will enter a core game loop in Wanderstop that consists of managing the tea shop, starting with growing and harvesting the ingredients needed for tea, and ending with mixing the ingredients together in an unusual tea-making contraption. During downtime at the tea shop, players will take part in activities such as cleaning and decorating the tea shop, or sitting on a bench to listen to their own thoughts, doing nothing. The shop demands patience, and it rejects those who have come only in the pursuit of growth unchecked.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight. You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Enotria : The Last Song

The Enotria: The Last Song demo experience starts in Quinta, the City of Actors. As the Mask of Change, players will face the Authors, formidable foes that created the Canovaccio, a twisted eternal play that keeps the world in an unnatural stasis. The demo will have 4 distinct weapon classes, each with a variety of unique weapons and 6 unique masks to discover that bring with them devastating new playstyles and distinctive passive abilities. Augment different playstyles by choosing from over 20 spells and 30 perks to make your Mask of Change build your own.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant is a free third-person cooperative action RPG shooter featuring high-quality graphics. Experience the fun of strategic boss fights through 4-player co-op and various unique characters, exciting gunplay, and looting. A variety of equipment is necessary for growth, and you can obtain them through clearing scenario missions within the game or in the World Missions where cooperation is crucial and battles with huge bosses. The player becomes a Descendant in the game and is given a mission to fight against the invaders for the survival of humans and to protect the 'Ingris continent'. The player can experience a spectacular story by growing stronger through various missions and stories to finally discover the Descendants' secret.

Outersloth

Innersloth Games announced Outersloth, a publishing title for indie game developers. The first set of games include Mars First Logistics, Battle Suit Aces, Mossfield Archives, One BTN Bosses, Rogur Eclipse, and "Project Dosa"

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Shadow the Hedgehog is back and teaming up with Classic and Modern Sonic in Sonic x Shadow Generations, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities. When Shadow's old nemesis, Black Doom, reemerges and threatens to take over the world, Shadow must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face familiar foes, and unlock new powers to save the world and prove why he's known as the Ultimate Life Form!

Dune: Awakening

In Dune: Awakening, Jessica Atreides never gave birth to Paul, instead choosing to obey the orders of the Bene Gesserit to have a daughter. She names her Ariste Atreides, who is a character players will meet in the game. This key decision causes a chain reaction that fundamentally changes the situation on Arrakis, leading ultimately to the survival of Duke Leto Atreides and a War of Assassins between the Harkonnens and the Atreides. This is the Arrakis that players are dropped into in Dune: Awakening; one torn by war between two Great Houses, the Fremen missing after being hunted down, and at the center of it all: the spice that must flow.

Battle Aces

In the year 2651, humanity has claimed the solar system, but it teeters on the brink of turmoil. Despite significant advancements, human expansion beyond the solar system is halted by the vastness of space. Now, a breakthrough in teleportation technology has revolutionized warfare, shifting from traditional manned combat to sophisticated drone-based conflicts. In this new era, commander-mercenaries known as Battle Aces have risen as masters of tactical drone combat. Coveted assets among the system's powers, they ignite fierce competition for their allegiance and serve contracts to claim territory and military objectives.

The Finals

Viewers at home, here's the news you've been waiting to hear: The Finals is accepting new contestants, and that means YOU! That's right, soon the world could be watching YOU tear apart our newest dynamic arenas and seize everlasting fame! As you know, The Finals is the world's greatest free-to-play combat game show! Our contestants plug in to our virtual world and join teams in escalating tournaments. They fight it out in our beautifully rendered arenas based on real-world locations that they can alter, exploit, and even destroy. Sure, you can aim and shoot, but contestants that add our carefully curated virtual environments to their arsenal are more likely to advance, so do anything you can imagine in the name of victory! Burn arenas to the ground! Send wrecking balls crashing into your opponents! Don't just pull triggers – pull down buildings!

Alan Wake II – Night Springs

In this surreal expansion, Alan Wake, trapped in the Dark Place, uses his imagination to script episodes for the TV show "Night Springs," as he tries to write his way out. This journey transforms the familiar into the bizarre across three stylized episodes, featuring three altered versions of known characters with their own unique episodes. Dive deep into this altered reality—will you escape the loop, or become just another lost echo in the Dark Place? Alongside Night Springs, players can look forward to the highly requested photo mode, launching in a free update tomorrow. This feature will allow fans to capture and share stunning in-game moments using a variety of filters and customization tools.

New World: Aeternum

A brand new expansion for New World is on the way this Summer. Stay turned for more details.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 2.3

With the abrupt termination of the Charmony Festival, The Family's reputation is in tatters, with numerous delicate issues urgently demanding attention. In response, aside from the Oak Family, the major lineages are preparing their strategies to address the aftermath. In the Version 2.3 Trailblaze Mission, the Express Crew will be invited aboard the Radiant Feldspar, soaring into the skies above Penacony to witness crucial Family discussions firsthand.

Dark & Darker

Unfathomable fortunes await the brave and the foolish willing to delve into the devastated depths of an ancient citadel. Band together with your friends and use your courage, wits, and cunning to uncover mythical treasures, defeat gruesome monsters, while staying one step ahead of the other devious treasure-hunters. Once you've plundered your riches, now comes the hard part, getting out alive. Find the hidden escape routes before the ever-expanding darkness reclaims your riches and your corpse to her irresistible hoard.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

A new tale of the Kami awaits… Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.

skate.

This is not a sequel. This is skate. refreshed with a forever vision in mind. Reimagined with the skate. community – you – guiding us through development. We're listening to you. Join us on this journey and help shape the future of skate.

Palworld – Sakurajima Update

The release of Palworld's first major update, the Sakurajima Update, has been scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024. In addition to the new island of Sakurajima, the update is full of new content and mechanics! So much so that we couldn't fit them all in the trailer!

Valorant – Coming to Consoles

Both Xbox and PS5 formats feature custom-built Valorant gameplay, upholding the game's strict level of core, competitive gameplay, which remains the ultimate priority for the franchise's expansion. In order to maintain Valorant's renowned standard for competitive integrity, cross-play will not be available between PC and console player matches. However, Valorant players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 will have a connected, shared inventory and gameplay progression tied to their Valorant account. Both PC and console players will receive simultaneous platform releases of all live patch balances, new agents, maps, premium content, and additional live service features.

Squad Busters

Every match is busting with unique, unpredictable fun! Grow your Squad, loot bosses, bust your friends, collect & Evolve all-star Supercell characters from Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach. Play endless combinations of Maps with crazy twists and fresh gameplay in every epic 10-player match. Hold on to the most Gems if you can!

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero is a new Action RPG featuring deep and dark art style, fast-paced combat, and a fictitious world blending Chinese martial arts and steampunk! Be the Dark Raider exiled by "The Order", embark on the path of vengeance, and uncover the darkest secrets of Wulin!

