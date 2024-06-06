Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Guerrilla Collective

Everything Revealed During The Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase

We have the full rundown of everything revealed during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, showing off dozens of indie titles.

Marking the fifth anniversary since its inception, the Guerrilla Collective held its annual summer livestream showcasing multiple indie games ahead of Summer Game Fest. As always, the event was presented by the Media Indie Exchange (The MIX), as we were shown dozens of games in several different genres, giving us an idea of what's coming from indie devs and publishers for the rest of 2024 and into 2025. We have the full rundown of everything showcased during today's livestream.

Wrekless

Wrekless is our love letter to skateboarding culture. Play with up to 50 skaters online, pull off outlandish tricks, chain combos, and defy gravity. Simultaneously skate, build skateparks and minigames with other skaters in real-time, and share them with the community. Build fishbowls underneath other players, drop speed boosts in front of them or delete their rail mid-grind. Drop into a DIY skater's paradise with a nearly endless selection of parks made by the developers and players like you. Unleash your creativity with the most powerful park builder in skating games with a massive asset library. Put up a city block and skate on streets and rooftops, a beachside park with halfpipes and rails, or go off the wall with icy floors, launchers, and portals. Customize your skater, grab a board, and…SKATE. BUILD. SHARE.

Yooka-Replaylee

Marking the culmination of almost 10 years of Playtonic Experience along with an exciting new beginning for our favourite buddy-duo, Yooka-Replaylee is the result of the growth of the company, the things we have learned while working on other projects as well as the feedback we have taken on board since the original release.

Deathbound

Forge with your path through the unforgiving world of Deathbound. Embrace the innovative 4-hero soulslike party system and bind with fallen warriors found throughout the world and dynamically morph between each character seamlessly mid-combat. No matter the creed, the fallen must fight as one. Execute devastating Morphstrike with the combined power of the party and turn the tides of battle. Find and absorb the essence of seven fallen warriors granting you access to new fighting styles and a glimpse into their past. From spell slingers, brutal maulers, skillful swordsmen and a graceful capoeira fighter, the options to experiment during battle are nearly endless. In a world where science and faith are at odds, the beliefs of your party members will directly influence meaningful combat effects. Synergize within your party to create an unstoppable force against the formidable foes ahead.

Volgarr The Viking II

More than a decade after Volgarr the Viking's bloodbath of a debut from Crazy Viking Studios, which sold more than one million copies across PC and consoles, the barbarian king's adventure continues in an uncompromising new form. Set against the backdrop of new and bigger-than-ever Norse-inspired worlds, Volgarr the Viking II ups the ante on the original's hardcore 2D side-scrolling action in an expanded odyssey where every playthrough is grislier than the last. As the great warrior Volgarr, choose your actions wisely when entering battle, as precision is everything. One false move can spell a one-way ticket to Valhalla. Jump, duck, slide, and dodge to avoid deadly enemies while remaining cognizant of the threats posed by your environment.

Knights In Tight Spaces

Knights in Tight Spaces, developed by Ground Shatter, is a tactical deckbuilding game that sends us back to medieval times. As a standalone follow-up to 2021's Fights in Tight Spaces, Knights in Tight Spaces builds on a successful foundation of blending strategic thinking with thrilling animated fight sequences. Players build and structure their deck to create momentum and own the environments and scenarios they fight in.

Neon Blood

In the year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity was reduced to a single megacity, Viridis, formed by two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, will be motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the drastic class difference between the two cities that exist in the dystopian society they inhabit, becoming a symbol of a revolution. In his adventure, Axel will encounter powerful allies who will help him in his purpose, as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald, who will do everything possible to thwart Axel's plans.

SteamWorld Heist II

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that's causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that's unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Kiborg

Fend off waves of foes with brutal efficiency as Morgan Lee, the leader of a ragtag group of resistance fighters on the prison planet Sigma. Strike with punishing hand-to-hand combat skills, blast mechanized soldiers with firearms, and deploy cybernetic-enhanced abilities to devastate bloodthirsty baddies. Learn to dodge, block, and parry adversaries to set them up for the killing blow. Kilborg: Arena finds Morgan Lee, who sends the clones that fight on his behalf out on missions, fighting in the Sigma's Coliseum. Here, Morgan's clones will square off in bloody battles against other denizens of the prison planet for the cash to help keep his resistance going. KIBORG: Arena also features Endless Mode, which spawns an infinite amount of increasingly difficult enemies to overcome.

Disco Samurai

Disco Samurai is a unique rhythm combat game in a cyberpunk setting. Challenge your skills by smoothly combining attacks, parries, dashes and other abilities to the beat of the electronic music. Crank up the volume and seize the rhythm of the electrifying soundscape of synthwave and rock!

Killing Time Resurrected

The original Killing Time quickly became a smash hit among fans of action, adventure, mystery, and puzzle games when it was released in 1995. Killing Time: Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings. Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time casts players as a former Egyptology student trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. Ms. Conway's ritual to bestow eternal life backfires, and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It's up to players to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of supernatural horrors.

Tomba! Special Edition

Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece. As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you'll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It's a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Project Tides

A new game by Fabraz was teased during the show. Expect a 3D Platformer with a move-set deeper, more versatile and more customizable than ever before! All set in a large, non-linear open-world ocean filled with secrets & rewards to uncover. Keep your eyes peeled for the full, official game announcement sometime soon where everything will be unveiled! In the meantime, wishlist the game to be notified about upcoming news!

Final Knight

Legendary arcade TRPG meets party building and monster hunting all in one. Execute ambushes, taunts, and meteors in direct action. Create a party full of lawful/evil charlatan flair. Command your allies to break the monster's weak points, stack stuns to topple it, and set up Large Barrel Bombs.

Ninja Slayer

A high-speed action game adaptated from NinjaSlayer, a hit title which has sold a total of 4.44 million copies! The story is in a fictional cyberpunk city called Neo-Saitama. You control the main character, NinjaSlayer, and battle against numerous evil ninjas to avenge death of his wife and child.

Fallen Aces

The A.C.E.S, watchful guardians of Switchblade City, are being taken down, one by one. Now it's up to one man, with two fists, to get to the bottom of it all. Fallen Aces is a crime noir FPS that plays right out of the '90s and looks like it's right outta the comics.

EvilVEvil

In EvilVEvil, players will become an ancient, powerful vampire awoken from their long slumber. They are members of The Order of the Dragon; divinely ordained protectors against Zagreus – an all-powerful evil hell-bent on consuming the essence of humanity to make him into the most powerful being in the universe. The only way to fight evil is to become evil, so players must give in to their vampiric urges, and cause bloody Armageddon across EvilVEvil's rich story campaign, which features 11 episodic missions for 1 to 3 players.

ANTONBLAST

ANTONBLAST is a fast-paced explosive action platformer that's all about destruction. Play as the enraged Dynamite Anton (or his cranked-out coworker Annie) and use your Mighty F'n Hammer to demolish bizarre worlds, tussle with screen-filling bosses, and steal your Spirits back from Satan! That's right: Satan himself has stolen Anton's prized Spirit collection, and he'll stop at nothing to get it back. Thankfully, the local disgraced casino owner, Brulo, has his own beef with Satan, and he's willing to put aside his differences with Anton to make that devil pay. Your mission in every level is simple: SET Brulo's Detonators, FIND Anton's Spirit, and ESCAPE before Happy Hour ends!

Wizard of Legend II

Face perilous magical trials in the fast-paced rogue-lite follow-up to the acclaimed original, featuring up to 4-player co-op and vibrant new 3D visuals. Master new Arcana and elements, experiment with spell combinations, and become the next Wizard of Legend!

Clock Tower: Rewind

Initially released for the Super Famicom in 1995, Clock Tower is a survival horror point-and-click adventure game that follows orphan Jennifer Simpson, who is adopted by the wealthy Barrows family that throws her into a terrifying scenario, forcing her to find a way to escape the mansion and evade the killer stalker, Scissorman. Much of Clock Tower's plot and artistic style are inspired by the works of Italian horror film director Dario Argento, most notably Phenomena (1985). In turn, it is considered an influence on horror games and a pioneer of the survival horror genre. Now, thanks to WayForward and Limited Run's Carbon Engine, this influential title is finally getting an international release as Clock Tower: Rewind with a feature-filled port that includes a new animated intro, opening and ending vocal theme songs, motion-comic cutscenes, creator interview, art gallery, border artwork, save states, and a music player.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma is a horror game inspired by genre-defining classics of the past decades. Play as Roman, a middle-aged train conductor trapped in a terrifying twisted reality. Explore the unknown, unravel mysteries, and try to survive the unspeakable horrors that lurk in these threatening surroundings.

Five Nights At Freddy's: Into The Pit

Jump into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren't so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald's deepest desire will have an unexpected cost… Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it's not just your own life that's on the line. Oswald's father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don't save them.

Hollowbody

It's been 12 days since Sasha left. You talked about it, you argued about it and you even laughed about it. Anybody in their right mind knew going to that place was a death wish, a one-way trip to the end of the line. But Sasha wasn't one to scare easily, she wanted answers and there was only one place those answers held any truth. Her mind was already made up, you just didn't expect her to do it without you. Twelve sleepless nights later and you finally get the call. Tax has found someone, A border security suit looking to make some extra credits on the down-low. He can get you clearance, a two hour window to fly into the zone, find Sasha and get the hell out of there. You make your way across the exclusion zone but something's wrong. The nav's running in circles and you're losing altitude. Before you know it a blinding white fills the sky. The dash goes dark and your hover drops out of the air like a lead balloon, slamming into the paved streets below.

Demonschool

Demonschool is a new-style tactics RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island.

Projekt Z: Beyond Order

Projekt Z: Beyond Order follows a diverse crew of soldiers, each with their own unique abilities, as they brave a mission to unravel the secrets of an unspeakable Nazi experiment on a lush, remote island. Discover covert schemes related and unrelated to "Projekt Z" – a plan formulated by the Nazis to turn zombies into weapons to shift the war in their favor.

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is a parody/homage side-scrolling platformer that immerses players in an ominous 8-bit world. The titular hero named, Simon Quest, has just arrived in Transylvania only to discover his vampire-hunting rival, Stan Helsing, has already slain the evil Count Dracula. In order to reclaim the glory that should be his, he journeys across Wallachia to gather what he needs to resurrect the dark count piece by piece and kick his ass himself!

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

Join forces with the psychic Director of the Urban Myth Dissolution Center and solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies. Monstrous oddities and otherworldly planes abound in this occult mystery adventure game!

Cozy Dungeons

Cozy Dungeons is an adventure/interior design game where you explore dungeons, clear them out of enemies and renovate them for a profit! Take control of the leader of a monster extermination guild that decides to add a decorative spin to the business. After all, why just conquer a dungeon when you can turn it into a B&B?

DoubleShake

DoubleShake is an action-packed platformer inspired by some of our favorite 5th Generation games such as Mischief Makers, Klonoa, and Tomba! Our goal is to utilize modern technology, techniques. and game design to "shake up" a nostalgic aesthetic. In DoubleShake, you'll follow Loam as she investigates and grapples with the ensuing Chaos that threatens to toss her humble little island into total disorder!

The Land of the Magnates

The Land of the Magnates is an epic action-adventure set in a magical world inspired by the myths of the Middle East. You are Malik Shahbaz, prince of the Land of the Sun. Once a land of joy and music, the kingdom has been shrouded in darkness and silence following the death of its queen. Now, the king has been poisoned and the prince stands accused of this foul deed. After a daring escape, the disgraced prince must travel the realm to find a way to cure his father, reclaim his throne, and return light to the Land of the Sun.

Creatures Of Ava

Welcome to Creatures of Ava, a unique creature-saver game inviting you to explore a world brimming with wild beings. Instilling joy and wonder, they provide a unique bond that enables you to utilize their skills for traversing the planet and solving environmental challenges. Once peaceful creatures, they now succumb to an unknown infection driving them to behave aggressively, which makes your mission to save them an urgent necessity.

Egging On

Face the challenge of being a real, fragile egg. Climb out of the hen house and survive in a shop, a kitchen, and other dangerous areas. Roll, jump, and use the environment to reach new heights. Don't break your eggshell, and do your best not to fall. With determination, you may reach freedom!

MotorSlice

In the ruins of a megastructure, a girl arrives with a single objective: Destroy every machine inside.

The Secret of Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain Isle was once the biggest exporter of magic crystals; providing crystals to witches and wizards all over the world for generations – but then one day its exports suddenly stopped. The island has been shrouded in mystery ever since. Now stranded on the island, you explore, get to know its residents and uncover its secrets. Run around, swim, climb, glide, discover magical items and use the unique abilities of your bird friend to explore the island. The whole island is a puzzle-box. As you explore, you'll find items that help you both reach new places and solve puzzles, revealing the great mystery of what happened here. Can you unravel the secret of Crystal Mountain?

Little Problems

You've overslept, missing the first lecture of the day! Your class assignment is due, but what time were you supposed to meet your study group again? These are everyday little problems that require some problem-solving, minor sleuthing, and resolution! Little Problems is a refreshing departure from the typical narrative of grandiose conflicts and complex villainy. It invites players to delve into a world where detective work is about connecting with friends, understanding the small yet significant issues of daily life, and finding joy in the simplicity of resolution. This game isn't about saving the world; it's about enriching it, one little problem at a time.

Day Of The Shell

Day of the Shell is a "one-click, one-turn" tactical rogue-lite. In a shattered and flooded world, travel from island to island with only hope and a revolver, challenging and appeasing the gods.

Cataclismo

The Cataclismo left the world devastated. But… what if we could rebuild? In Cataclismo players design fortresses, optimize production in the citadel, train and deploy a wide range of troops, and make impactful tactical choices along the way. The game features a 30-hour single-player campaign complete with VA and cutscenes, during which players will become master builders and survivalists while joining Lady Iris, the most promising scholar in humanity's last city, in a story of hope and home.

Grit & Valor – 1949

A dieselpunk real-time tactics roguelite, Grit & Valor – 1949 is set in an alternate reality Europe where World War 2 rages on and the Evil Axis controls the continent. As the last hope to end this brutal conflict, players must join the resistance and escort an EMP device into the heart of enemy territory and destroy their mech production and communications headquarters – Machine Tower.

Kriegsfront Tactics

In Kriegsfront Tactics, you command a kriegermech squad sent behind enemy lines to crush a burgeoning rebellion in an alternate 1970s Southeast Asian setting. As the story progresses and you engage in intense strategic battles, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur. Will you get through with your conscience intact?

Starminer

Design and build an interstellar mining fleet to strip space of its invaluable minerals, and sell them for a tidy profit. But beware. Your greed will attract the alien. Use warships and defense platforms to protect your fleet at all costs – in real space, in real time.

Chocolate Factory

In Chocolate Factory, you'll harness the power of sugary resources to build intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Automate tasks, unlock new technologies through a tech tree, and watch your production lines churn out delectable treats. Drones ensure optimized transportation, keeping your factory running smoothly like a well-oiled, chocolate-producing machine. Explore this candy-coated world and your sprawling factory in sweet style with tools like jump pads, gliders, and jetpacks. But beware! Gingerbread men, marshmallows, and cookie monsters may look cute, but they have some bite!

Rebots

Rebots is a first-person resource management game about running jobs for picky aliens! As Rebots Corp's newest agent, it's your task to journey to diverse asteroids, terraform the land, gather resources through bot automation, and help quirky aliens settle on their rocky little land of choice! And who knows, maybe you'll get a raise. With a bunch of tools, robots, and gizmos, you'll be able to terraform those dull rocks into flourishing lands. Travel through diverse biomes, gather resources, set up production lines, and get that money rolling into the bank account!

Monterona

Build and decorate cute little streets from your Italian grandma's stories. Colorful houses, inventive decorations, and little citizens are waiting for you! Share your creations and explore how others build the same stories. No score, no pressure.

Beloved Rapture

Beloved Rapture is an indie jRPG that blends modern themes with classic gameplay. Explore beautiful landscapes, fight in turn-based battles, and uncover many secrets. This mid-length adventure balances both an intimate coming-of-age story and larger threats looming over the troubled kingdom.

Dungeon Clawler

Dungeon Clawler is a Roguelike Claw Machine Deckbuilder. Build your unique deck, fight enemies by grabbing weapons and items from a claw machine and find special artifacts that help you on your quest to reclaim something you lost… Aim carefully to claw your way through this dungeon!

W.I.L.D. Tactics

W.I.L.D. Tactics is a tactical action game with turn-based combat and a detailed, deeply crafted narrative. Set in the World of Wilderness, a universe populated by animals, in an age on the brink of collapse. Focusing on gritty and dark themes, '50s aesthetic, and the struggles of a diverse cast of characters, the game presents a harsh world that desperately needs heroes. Too bad it only got the WILD squad…

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire

Sky Oceans: Wings For Hire is a homage to JRPG classics! Set in the open skies, experience adrenaline-filled turn-based dogfights as you take the role of captain and unite a party of rag-tag sky pirates setting upon an unforgettable, touching journey.

Bittersweet Birthday

Bittersweet Birthday is an action game where every combat encounter is a challenging and unique experience. Learn your enemy's patterns, plan your movements and tear down your opponent in fierce battles that combine Soulslike dodge roll mechanics with bullet hell mayhem.

Escape From Ever After

A genre-bending RPG inspired by the classic Paper Mario games! When a greedy megacorp from the real world starts taking over fairytales for their cheap labor, a newly hired storybook hero must climb the corporate ladder, rally together other disgruntled employees, and fight back!

Aethermancer

Monster Taming meets Roguelite. Become the Aethermancer and fight alongside mythical creatures. Explore the ever-changing Fractured Ruins. Plan your moves in challenging turn-based battles utilizing the four elements of Aether. Watch your Monsters grow stronger from previous lives and defy death!

Echo Generation: Midnight Edition

After a series of bizarre occurrences following an unexplainable crash, an inquisitive crew of neighborhood kids pauses the production of their short film to investigate secrets hiding in the cornfields. With the adults none the wiser, Dylan and his friends set out to uncover a conspiracy and save their home town before the end of summer! Investigate every nook and cranny of charmingly suburbian streets. Collect key items and clues from each and every resident – human, squirrel, or otherwise. Pay visits to a pet cemetery, poke around in creepy neighbors' basements, and discover the truth lying beneath the pleasant veneer of Maple Town. Encounter and battle the paranormal at every turn of the investigation. Face zombie werewolves, fire-breathing animatronics, monstrous trucks, smack-talking trash pandas, and other unnatural horrors in turn-based combat. Recruit a flock of furry friends to back up the kids in battle, and don't forget to pack stat-healing treats for all!

The Axis Unseen

The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game created by one of the developers of Skyrim, Starfield and Fallout. Hunt nightmarish monsters from ancient folklore in a mysterious open world, collecting their enhanced sense powers and discovering elemental arrows. Beware, the hunter is also the hunted.

Slime Heroes

In Slime Heroes, journey through a whimsical world entrusted to an unlikely hero, a slime, tasked to save it from a mysterious corruption. Explore the expansive 3D world — alone or with a friend — and encounter ferocious enemies, challenging but approachable puzzles, and uncover forgotten treasures. Gain magical gems throughout the world and dynamically combine them to create unique and powerful magical skills that can take down even the most corrupt minions and bosses. Discover a touching story of overcoming expectations, friendship, and forgiveness as you progress because even slimes can be heroes!

Deadlink

Join the Corporate Security Agency, which, contrary to the name, exists solely to keep megacorporations in check, often by infiltrating their territory and wreaking havoc with plausible deniability. The Agency's main weapon is you, a disembodied agent able to pilot humanoid Combat Shells using a flash-copy of your conscience. And it's up to you to prove through a series of simulations that the CSA's "Deadlink Protocol" is as strong a tool against corpos as its creators propose.

Elsie

Elsie is a technicolor, hyperkinetic, rogue-like action platformer filled with procedurally generated levels, an army of robots to blast through, and a wide scope of items & weaponry to make each run unique. Master countless magitek weapons and abilities in order to embrace the chaos.

Grifford Academy

In this heartwarming and empowering coming-of-age RPG, explore the young minds of a group of ragtag friends as they uncover magic, mayhem, monsters, and find themselves along the way. Join Erika, Viva and Cap as you thoughtfully equip your party, increase their skills and level up your combat effectiveness as you set out to rescue lost friends and put an end to the evil within the book of Caldria.

Bloodless

Abandon your gory past and engage in non-lethal combat in Bloodless. Take on the role of Tomoe, a ronin who has since relinquished her title and her katana to save Bakugawa, her old land, from the bloody grasp of Shogun Akechi. It's up to you to become the spark of hope your people need. Master the dash-counter to disarm and disable enemies on your journey to save your homeland. Explore a beautifully rendered pixel-art world and experience an emotional tale of redemption as you face your past to make things right.

Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player, local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Devilated

Shoot, 'splode, slice, and strike your way through a mysterious labyrinth overflowing with bloodthirsty monsters out to tear you apart. Unleash your style and savagery with a combo meter keeping score. Use the bodies of your foes as shields then devour them for health, slow down time to land every shot or to simply appreciate gory poetry in motion, and equip a wide arsenal of everything from blades to rocket launchers to let the world know that subtlety is dead, and you're wearing its face for a mask.

Iron Meat

Iron Meat is a fast-paced, run-and-gun shooter that immerses players in a world overrun by The Meat–an all-consuming interdimensional biomass. With a mix of classic arcade and console mechanics, players will battle against mutated victims and machines, dodge bullet barrages, and crush bosses in nine levels of gore-ific brutality. As Vadim, fight back against The Meat and stop the terrors spawned from scientist Yuri Markov's experiments on the Moon.

Beyond the Ice Palace II

Arise from the dead as the 'Cursed King' in an enthralling action platformer. Wield the chains that once imprisoned you to vanquish foes and traverse your fallen kingdom. Uncover hidden areas, strategically level up, and reclaim your throne by banishing colossal bosses!

Renaine

Hey boyo, Mr. Octopus here and you're in for a wild ride. This game's Renaine, and I'm your favorite shopkeeper here to walk you through the setup! This here's Aine, she's an orange knight with a feather to pick with a Dragon who did her dirty. That's no good, but what can ya do? Lucky for her, boyo, she can take a spin at this whole "life" as many times as she needs to cause' she's the Phoenix Knight! pretty neat huh? Especially cause she'll need it, boyo! She's gotta go through the entire kingdom of Lineria, from the mechanized forest of Shellwood to the steep climb of Eastwest Mountain, she's gotta hop bop n' roll through it all!

Immortal Hunters

For many hundreds of years, humanity has been fighting the Khemrids, the nightmarish creatures of the divine thousand-eyed snake that lives in the very heart of the planet. Only the church saves people from extermination. In return, the ruling Cardinals demand only unquestioning obedience. Ancient texts that question the structure of the world are destroyed, the recalcitrant rot in church cellars by the hundreds, those who are too submissive, on the contrary, become Saints and suffer martyrdom. From their bodies, the churchmen kindle a special flame — the Holy Fire, which the khemrids hate and fear. But the main weapon of the Church is the immortal Hunters, people able to fight the khemrids on equal terms.

Pinball Spire

Action adventure meets pinball in this one-of-a-kind pinballvania adventure. When a mysterious spire appears from thin air, it's up to an intrepid pinball to bump, spin, shoot, and flip its way to the top and solve the tower's mysteries!

ChainStaff

Revealed during the livestream, but no information about the game could be found at the time of posting.

Storm Edge

Dodge enemies' attacks, activate lethal traps and customize your hero in StormEdge. Team up with friends for an exhilarating co-op experience. Brace yourself for the dangerous Elemental Storms that will put your skills to the test!

Münch

Kill. Eat. Evolve. Unleash your inner monster and incite Chaos in this reverse-horror fantasy action roguelite. Devour the Followers of Order to absorb their elements and mutate a new twisted body forged from Flesh, Nekro, and Ore. Crush their god Ördo to bring back the Gods of Heavy Metal!

Constance

Constance is a 2D hand-drawn action adventure featuring a paintbrush-wielding artist, striving to escape from a colorful but decaying inner-world, created by her declining mental health.

Somber Echoes

A cataclysmic event turned the once beautiful and proud Greco-Roman space vessel Atromitos into breeding grounds for infested horrors from an unknown dimension. In the aftermath, a mysterious force choses to interfere with destiny and awaken Adrestia from rubble and ashes. As Adrestia, you are trying to stop your twin sister Harmonia from unraveling the universe, but many questions remain unanswered. In the search for answers you explore the vast space vessel while gaining powers, knowledge and skills that might shape your ultimate destiny. Experience a Metroidvania where combat is about mastering acrobatic freedom. Explore an environment that embraces diverse gameplay styles to suit every player.

