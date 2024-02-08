Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EvilVEvil, Toadman Interactive

EvilVEvil Announces Closed Beta Ahead Of Release Window

Players will get a chance to try out EvilVEvil soon, as the team are launching a Closed Beta for people to sign up for ahead of launch.

Article Summary Closed Beta for EvilVEvil starts March 1 on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Signups for the Beta are open now ahead of the summer launch.

EvilVEvil features an 11-mission campaign and co-op gameplay for up to 3.

Customize your vampire with artifacts and mods to battle against Zagreus.

Indie game developer and publisher Toadman Interactive confirmed that EvilVEvil will get a Closed Beta ahead of the game's release this Summer. The vampire-themed co-op first-person shooter will officially hold a closed beta across PC via Steam, as well as on PS5 and XSX|S, giving players a chance to experience part of the game for themselves along with others. Signups for the Close beta have started this morning and will continue until it launches on March 1. This is all to help test the game out as we're still waiting on an official release date.

EvilVEvil

In EvilVEvil players will become an ancient powerful vampire awoken from their long slumber. They are members of The Order of the Dragon; divinely ordained protectors against Zagreus – an all-powerful evil hell-bent on consuming the essence of humanity to make him into the most powerful being in the universe. The only way to fight evil is to become evil, so players must give in to their vampiric urges, and cause bloody Armageddon across EvilVEvil's rich story campaign, which features 11 episodic missions for 1 to 3 players.

As players cut a bloody path through their victims, artifacts and weapon mods are unlocked, allowing players to adapt their play style and become more powerful in their unholy battle against the forces of evil. But battling Zagreus' legions isn't the only thing to consider. Players are rewarded for being the most destructive killing machine and must compete to see who can be the most deadly while fighting through hordes of challenging enemies. EvilVEvil launches this Summer with three playable characters. Mashaka, who surprises his enemies with a teleport ability, then scorches them with his fire magic; Leon the juggernaut, who chains enemies, pulling them towards a devastating fate; and Victoria, the leader of the team, who can send out copies of herself to hunt down enemies and then slice them apart with her deadly katana.

