EvilVEvil Has Launched New Open Beta Live Today

Would you like to try out EvilVEvil? You can right now as Toadman Interactive has released an Open Beta for anyone to join.

Article Summary Join EvilVEvil's Open Beta to play the first three missions and fight evil Zagreus.

Experience co-op action or go solo in the vampire-themed, story-driven game.

Customize your vampire with artifacts to create the ultimate warrior.

Choose your weaponry and harness unholy powers to tailor your combat style.

Indie game developer and publisher Toadman Interactive launched a brand new Open Beta for players to try out EvilVEvil right now. The Beta will allow you to tackle three missions in the game with a number of things unlocked, but not enough to give you the full game experience as they're obviously still working on it and perfecting pieces. We have the full details of what's included in the Open Beta for you below.

EvilVEvil Open Beta

Dive into the Open Beta to tackle the first three missions of EvilVEvil's rich story campaign, where embracing your vampiric nature is key to unleashing bloody chaos. Customize your vampire warrior with powerful artifacts and join forces with others to dominate the battlefield against the evil Zagreus and his cultists.

Unveil the Dark Conspiracy: Immerse yourself in a gripping narrative as you unravel the sinister machinations of Zagreus' fanatical followers. Every mission brings you closer to the heart of evil, where you'll confront the ultimate threat to humanity.

Blood-Pumping Co-Op Action: Join forces with up to two fellow vampires in adrenaline-fueled battles against the forces of darkness. Or take on the cult alone and prove your prowess as the ultimate vampire

Unleash Your Inner Evil: Dive into a selection of diabolical vampires, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. From assassin, to berserker, to arcanist, choose the vampire that best suits your preferred method of hunting.

Forge Your Own Legend: Craft your perfect vampire warrior by enhancing their strengths and shoring up their weaknesses with a diverse array of powerful artifacts. Mold your character to fit your preferred style of combat and dominate the battlefield.

Arm Yourself for Battle: Equip yourself with an arsenal of deadly weapons, from modern firearms to ancient relics of the night. Whether you favor the rapid-fire chaos of an SMG or the elegant precision of a revolver, the choice is yours.

Harness Unholy Power: Take customization to the next level by modding your weapons with an extensive selection of upgrades. From explosive rounds to vampiric life-steal, tailor your arsenal to suit your preferred method of destruction.

