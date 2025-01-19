Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evo 2025

Evo 2025 Organizers Reveal Plans For This Year's Event

We now have a pretty good idea of what Evo 2025 will look like this year, as well as a new awards show to be held this February

Article Summary Evo 2025 returns to Las Vegas in August with eight games, including an exciting new entry, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

The inaugural Evo Awards will be held in Los Angeles, celebrating FGC icons with 21 voting categories.

Extended tournament lineup announced, including Rivals of Aether II and King of Fighters XV, with detailed plans to come.

Evo expands internationally to Tokyo and Nice, France, with new future plans for Singapore in 2026.

Organizers for the Evolution Championship Series have revealed their initial plans for Evo 2025, as the event returns to Las Vegas this August. The event will once again take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 1-3, sponsored by Chipotle as their presenting partner for a third year. Registration to compete is now open for eight specific titles, and this year has a mix of favorites and new titles, including Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Marvel vs Capcom 2 (in a special retro tournament), Mortal Kombat 1, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes. The most interesting of the bunch is Fatal Fury, as players won't even get to start playing it until April. The team also laid out their plans for 2025, which includes a new awards show happening this February. We have more info on all of this below from the team.

Evo 2025 – Events & Plans

The 2025 Evo event calendar kicks off on February 15 in Los Angeles with the inaugural Evo Awards to celebrate the icons of the fighting game community and the future trailblazers. Voting is now open across 21 categories at evo.gg for fans to celebrate their favorite moments and players. Hosted by international talent Majin Obama with featured special guests including Maximilian Dood, the invite-only event will be streamed live on Evo's Twitch Channel , along with never-before-seen announcements from some of Evo's publishing partners. As part of the pre-show, FGC legends Justin Wong, Michael "IFC Yipes" Mendoza, Sanford Kelly, and Duc Do will take center stage for a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 "Tournament of Champions" destined to become an Evo classic moment.

Evo is also launching an extended tournament lineup featuring Aether Studios' Rivals of Aether II, SNK's The King of Fighters XV, Arc System Works' Blazblue Centralfiction, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, and more. Evo will share more details during the Evo Awards. Spectator tickets for the three-day fighting game tournament and culture festival are also on sale on February 15, including a refreshed ticketing experience for fans to purchase designated tickets for the Arena tournaments in the largest capacity for an Evo Arena to date.

Evo isn't all about the competition, as fans can explore more than 600,000 sq ft on the Show Floor, connecting them as a community and culture. Evo welcomes back an even larger arcade with massive dedicated free play console areas. The Evo Art Museum returns and will host featured guest artist JB Style, with more to be announced. Classic FGC art will be available in the museum gift shop, along with meet-and-greet opportunities during the event. VampyBitMe will host the Cosplay Contest as part of the Evo Art Museum programming. The Evo Showcase is back with special events, industry panels, reveals, and more, along with publisher booths, game-inspired photo ops, the Artist Alley showcasing fighting game-focused artists, and the Qiddiya Legends Lounge, which was a fan favorite in 2024.

Evo returns to Japan on May 9-11 at Tokyo Big Sight and will also feature two five-on-five tournaments with Street Fighter III 3rd Strike -Fight for the Future- and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Evo will make its European debut at the Palais des Expos in Nice, France, on October 10-12 and also announced it will expand to Singapore in 2026.

Evo 2025 Awards

Best Pop Off

FGC Content of the Year

FGC Meme of the Year

Comeback of the Year

Match of the Year Award

Best Commentator Duo

Best Commentator Call

Best Custom Hardware

Best FGC Cosplay

Best Dressed

Best Button of the Year

Tech of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Fighting Game Release of the Year

They've Got Next

Best FGC Local

Invitational of the Year

Content Creator of the Year

Commentator of the Year

Player of the Year

Moment of the Year

