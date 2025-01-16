Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Exoborne, Sharkmob

Exoborne Announces New Playtest Happening in February

Exoborne has announced a new playtest for you to try the latest version of the game, set to take place in mid-February on Steam

Developer and publisher Skarkmob have revealed a new playtest is coming to Exoborne, as players will be able to try the latest build this February. The game has undergone some changes since the last time it was available for the public to try out, and now they're looking to have you experiment with the game as they continue to work on it. The playtest will be available from February 12-17 on PC via Steam, which you can sign up for right now.

Exoborne

Exoborne is an open-world, tactical extraction shooter set in a world torn apart by extreme forces of nature. Customize powerful exo-rigs to gain strategic advantage in ever-changing weather conditions. Face hostile factions, enemy players, and Mother Nature herself in intense high-stakes sessions.

Fight Back: Rebirth promised to save humanity from the looming cataclysm, but it was a lie. Betrayed, we rallied behind Tar, the leader of the Reborn rebellion. In its aftermath the fury of Mother Nature was unleashed and our society collapsed. Now Tar calls us to uncover the truth and finish the fight. But beware – not everyone can be trusted.

Survive a Broken World: Since the collapse, the world has been turned to ruin with scarce resources and enemies lurking everywhere. Explore the vast open land of Colton County, scavenging for valuable loot essential for your survival in this hostile environment overtaken by warring factions, enemy players, and extreme forces of nature.

Harness Forces of Nature: Earth has changed into an emergent battleground where rules are set by a dynamic weather condition system. Prepare to take on unpredictable tornadoes, lightning strikes, apocalyptic storms and other hazards that will significantly impact your gameplay experience, resulting in no two sessions ever feeling the same.

Synergize Your Exo-Rig: Exo-rigs are the ultimate platform of survival. Customize your loadout, use and combine their unique abilities to fit your playstyle and team strategy. As you progress, you'll expand your tactical toolbox with new mods, allowing additional synergies with forces of nature and using them to your advantage. Scavenge, craft, or loot them from enemy players if needed.

Strategize Every Move: Colton County became an unforgiving place where only the most seasoned rebels could recover the rarest resources. Careful preparation and planning will be required to get the most out of your runs. Adjust your pace and be tactical about when you want to engage in combat, as high rewards yield high risks.

