Explore The Real Science of Space in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Check out the latest developer diary for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, as the team discusses how they made space using real science

Article Summary The Expanse: Osiris Reborn uses real science to create an authentic space experience for players.

Collaboration with NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao ensures movement and daily life are true to real space missions.

Gameplay balances realism and fun, like using magnetic boots instead of tethers in zero-gravity situations.

Combat features muffled sounds and realistic recoil while preserving satisfying game feedback and immersion.

Owlcat Games has a new developer diary out for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, as they explore the real science behind space in the game. The video covers their efforts of making a game where you actually feel the terror of being in outer space and how everything could go wrong in an instant, because space is just an emptiness that does not care. Enjoy the diary here featuring former NASA astronaut and ISS commander Leroy Chiao.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is based on the book series and TV show. The Expanse is famous for taking a "hard" approach to the science-fiction genre, incorporating real-world scientific theories and practices. In order to make life in space in-game as faithful to the original as possible, while at the same time creating a fun gaming experience, Owlcat collaborated with former NASA pilot and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, incorporating his experience on how he moved, breathed, and even ate in space. For example, astronauts tend to favor spicy food in order to regain some of the loss of sensation that comes from living on a space station for months or years at a time — this is reflected in-game with characters clearly having a craving for fiery food!

In the other hand, the team had to move away from a purely realistic depiction of life in space at some points, so the gameplay didn't suffer. Real astronauts use tethers when they leave the security of their ships and space stations; but since this would be cumbersome in a video game, magnetic boots were introduced as a compromise. The same approach applies to combat: firearm ballistics and recoil work differently in zero-G than on solid ground, and famously, there is (almost) no sound in space. However, since sound effects and weapon feedback are important elements of what makes combat in games feel good, the team had to find a compromise. Sound in game is muffled, but players can still get feedback in the form of vibrations, breathing, and radio sound.

