Fallout 76 Releases An Update For Halloween 2024

Bethesda Softworks has launched their annual Halloween content for Fallout 76, as players will see the return of Spooky Scorched

Article Summary Fallout 76's Halloween update brings back the popular Spooky Scorched event with legendary rewards.

Players can hunt costumed mutants for Spooky Treat Bags and Mystery Candy across Appalachia.

Dress up and trick-or-treat at player C.A.M.P.s with the new, free Spooky Candy Bowl.

Join the Spooky C.A.M.P Contest to win 10,000 Atoms by October 23 with your best haunted base.

Bethesda Softworks has launched the annual Halloween update for Fallout 76 today, as the Spooky Scorched has returned to the game. For the next couple of weeks, players will encounter some costumed mutants and freaks running around. Just listen for the music, take them out, and collect the rewards that follow. Plus, a Spooky C.A.M.P Contest will launch tomorrow, with some Atoms on the line for those who design the best base. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Fallout 76 – Halloween 2024

Spooky Scorched

Starting today until November 5, Fallout 76 players can participate in the annual Spooky Scorched event. Fans will need to keep an ear out for the spine-tingling music that accompanies these Legendary costumed scorched and take them out to get their Spooky Treat Bag, Mystery Candy, and Legendary items. Players can also don their own costumes and go trick-or-treating in Appalachia by visiting their neighbor's C.A.M.P. to get Mystery Candy from their Spooky Candy Bowl.

Don't forget to don your own costumes and go trick-or-treating in Appalachia! Visit your neighbor's C.A.M.P. and get Mystery Candy from their Spooky Candy Bowl. Available in the Atomic Shop for free, you can build your own Spooky Candy Bowl and fill it with candy for your guests. You must be in costume to trick-or-treat. Please note: The Spooky Candy Bowl will not work in Best Builds. Eliminate Spooky Scorched and trick-or-treat to complete weekly and daily challenges for haunting rewards like these fantastic Jack-O-Lites, featuring different fearsome creatures from Appalachia, like a ghoul and the infamous Mothman. These Jack-O-Lites also come in rusted versions.

Spooky C.A.M.P Contest

Those looking for an extra treat during Halloween can participate in Fallout 76's Spooky C.A.M.P Contest. Until October 23, players can build and enter their spookiest C.A.M.P or Shelter in the contest for a chance to win 10,000 Atoms.

