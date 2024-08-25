Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Sports, Playground Productions

Family Friendly Sporting Title Backyard Sports Will Be Re-Released

Playground Productions revealed that they're bringing back a classic sports title soon, as Backyard Sports will be re-released

Article Summary Playground Productions is re-releasing the beloved classic sports game, Backyard Sports.

The game will feature favorite sports like baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and hockey.

Backyard Sports will be updated with modern features while keeping its original charm.

The game aims to entertain, educate, and inspire a new generation of players.

Playground Productions announced this past week they're looking to bring back a classic sports title, as Backyard Sports will be re-released. The team is going to be bringing back the series, along with many of the sports that made it a popular title on PC and consoles, offering up a new, family-friendly option for modern platforms and new players. A timeframe wasn't really put in place for the game, but we have more info and the latest trailer for you here.

Backyard Sports

Beloved by millions, Backyard Sports was a popular, family-friendly computer game that became a staple of life for kids everywhere. With baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and hockey, the games were loved by a generation as they featured a stable of neighborhood athletes that reflected a real-life playground of boys and girls. Siblings and friends vied for the coveted seat at the family computer to play as their favorite characters, with none more popular than Pablo Sanchez. Backyard Sports allowed kids to be kids and celebrated the imagination of children.

"Backyard Sports is more than just a game; it's a cherished part of childhood for millions of people," said Lindsay Barnett, Founder and CEO of Playground Productions. "I look at media as the largest classroom in the world. As such, our goal is to produce meaningful content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. The return of Backyard Sports is the perfect embodiment of that goal.

"We're incredibly excited to reintroduce Backyard Sports to a new generation of players," said Chris Waters, Chief Product Officer at Playground Productions. "We're taking great care to preserve the look and feel that made the original games so special while updating them with modern features and gameplay that today's audience expects. I can't wait for fans to see what we're building on the Playground."

