Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals Garage & Hutan Pantai Map

Check out a couple of the new trailers for Farming Simulator 25, as the game will be released for PC and consoles next week

Article Summary Explore Hutan Pantai, an Asia-focused map with new crops like rice, in Farming Simulator 25.

The Garage features over 400 machines from top brands, including John Deere and Case IH.

Stock your tool shed with branded hand tools and consumables for a richer co-op experience.

Engage in new production chains with goods from factories and farmer's markets.

GIANTS Software released two different trailers in the past week for Farming Simulator 25, showing off more of the new map you'll work on along with The Garage. First off, the new map is called Hutan Pantai, which was revealed back in September and will serve as the focal point for more Asia-specific farming, such as crops like rice. The new trailer shows off more of what it will look like. Meanwhile, The Garage will serve as a new focal point for you to find what you need for jobs big and small. We have more details and both trailers here, along with more images, as the game comes out on November 11, 2024.

Farming Simulator 25 – The Garage

Packed with horsepower and authenticity, Farming Simulator 25 features more than 400 machines & items from over 150 top international brands. The roaring Garage Trailer highlights a high-powered selection like the John Deere S700 Series combine harvester with up to 625 hp, or the Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac with the power of 778 horses under the bright red hood. With a focus on details, the close-ups in the trailer emphasize the realistic digitization of machines. Starting November 12th, agriculturists choose from their favorite brands like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more.

Hand Tools & Consumables

Branded items are not limited to the garage but can also be found in new tool sheds: hand tools, such as chainsaws of various brands, become standalone items that can be stored and shared with other players in co-op multiplayer. Farmers will also need to stock up on bale wrapping supplies, as they will run out. Stretch film or net wraps are also available from brands such as Rani Plast, John Deere, or Fendt, even in different colors.

New Products & Production Chains

In addition to operating tractors, combines, and various tools on the fields, virtual farmers can decide to make more of their harvested crops. New production chains and products become available, adding more variety to the logistics aspect of Farming Simulator 25. A new cement factory opens its doors as large construction projects require cement. On a smaller scale, farmer's markets require a variety of produce – a lot of which is grown in greenhouses, like spring onions, garlic, or chili. Only if vendors are supplied, a lot of the shops in Hutan Pantai will open to sell all the goods that players deliver.

Hutan Pantai Map

The new trailer shows the variety of fantastic areas featured within the map, from the neon signs that light up the night, to the tranquil sanctuaries bordering the city, the trailer shows off the agricultural land that vital crops like rice, thrive in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!