Farming Simulator Kids Confirmed For Launch In Late March

GIANTS Software have confirmed the launch of Farming Simulator Kids, bringing farming to a younger audience in late March.

GIANTS Software has confirmed a release date for Farming Simulator Kids, as the game will arrive on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in late March. The game was announced this past November in a new partnership with John Deere, giving younger players an experience like the main series, only more educational and fun for a younger audience. We have the latest trailer for you here as the game will arrive on March 26, 2024.

With cute aesthetics, Farming Simulator Kids invites young players to live a cozy farm life. Educating and entertaining them in a child-friendly environment, the gameplay of Farming Simulator Kids focuses on audiovisual presentation instead of text. Still, virtual neighbors – including some anthropomorphic animal characters – display their needs for help and ask young players to harvest crops or prepare a delicious sandwich.

Education & Entertainment for the Little Ones

Children explore farm locations to grow and harvest healthy crops, or care for adorable farm animals like cows, chickens, or geese in their stables. As big tractors and other vehicles are a must, kids can operate a variety of machines by renowned manufacturer John Deere. All while creating unforgettable and educational farming stories that are rewarded with achievements and can be captured with a video creator mode.

Experiencing the Value of Produce

Aside from mini-games like gardening or sandwich making, there is much more to do: Little farmers visit their own farmers' market to get a feeling for the value of the fresh produce they grew and cared for. They can trade items at a swap shop, create delicious food items from produce, or simply chill out in their house, and meet lovable characters to interact with.